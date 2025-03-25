Big changes may be coming for Komoot users as the navigation app is taken over by firm with a history of slashing jobs

By published

The Komoot app recently extended its paywall, before the buy out by an Italian tech company

Komoot App
The Komoot app allows you to plot routes on your phone or computer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Komoot users may be in for major changes after the navigation app was taken over by a tech firm with a history of slashing staff.

Popular with trail runners and hikers, the route-plotting platform specializes in crafting both short-distance and multi-day routes, which you can follow along using GPS and pin with pictures.

It's been acquired by Italian tech company Bending Spoons, which has a history of making mass job cuts in the companies it buys. Its plans for the platform are currently unclear.

Last year Bending Spoons bought WeTransfer and laid off 75% of its workforce. And in 2023 it acquired Evernote and made all of its staff redundant, absorbing the app's operations into its own teams.

A report from Sportive.com claims that Komoot's 150 staff have been told to expect 'big cuts' following the takeover. This has raised fears that significant staff losses could limit Komoot's wide range of mapping services and change the user experience.

The same report claims that Komoot could also pull its sponsorship of major adventure sports events like the Komoot Women's Rally Series and the Le Pilgrimage trail running and mountain biking events.

Komoot navigation app screengrabs

Komoot allows you to map journeys via GPS (Image credit: Future)

In a press release, Komoot CEO and co-founder Markus Hallermann said: "For 17 years, we have been on a mission to make outdoor adventures accessible to all.

"Komoot inspires millions to explore the outdoors, improving both physical and mental well-being, and continues to grow worldwide."

Hallermann co-founded the company as a student and said that new ownership will benefit the Komoot community.

"Scaling a company requires a different mindset and skill set than building one. That’s why we believe Bending Spoons, with its unique expertise in driving innovation and scaling platforms, is the perfect partner to lead Komoot into the future."

The move comes just a few weeks after Komoot opted to extend its paywall and limit the services users could get without a subscription.

As of last month, new users must pay an annual subscription of $59.99 (£59.99) to sync their routes to outside GPS watches and trackers.

Garmin user looks at his watch

Komoot Premium allows you to sync routes to your GPS device (Image credit: Getty Images)

Komoot isn't entirely behind a paywall. You can explore one free region to test out its various features. After that, you can buy new regions for $3.99 (£3.99) each, buy a region bundle and unlock several regions for $8.99 (£8.99), or unlock all world maps offline for $29.99 (£29.99).

You'll now need Komoot Premium to sync maps to your GPS devices. It also includes other features like sport-specific maps and up-to-date weather information.

For more on navigation and route-plotting, check out our expert guide to the best navigation apps.

CATEGORIES
Will Symons
Will Symons
Staff Writer

Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.

More about outdoor
Poster for the film Designed by Disaster showing Campanile Basso in the Italian Dolomites

"Designed by disaster" – new film chronicles a climber's path from near-death to a trailblazing solution for climbing and hiking falls
Garmin Forerunner 955

"A top tier sports watch" - Save $150 off the Garmin Forerunner 955 GPS watch in Amazon's big spring sale
Poster for the film Designed by Disaster showing Campanile Basso in the Italian Dolomites

"Designed by disaster" – new film chronicles a climber's path from near-death to a trailblazing solution for climbing and hiking falls
See more latest
Most Popular
Poster for the film Designed by Disaster showing Campanile Basso in the Italian Dolomites
"Designed by disaster" – new film chronicles a climber's path from near-death to a trailblazing solution for climbing and hiking falls
Garmin Forerunner 955
"A top tier sports watch" - Save $150 off the Garmin Forerunner 955 GPS watch in Amazon's big spring sale
A woman holding the Katadyn BeFree AC 1.0 L Water Filter Bottle
This innovative soft bottle uses activated carbon to source clean drinking water in the wild, and might have us ditching our Lifestraw
Keen Newport H2 sandal deals image
These "iconic" Keen hiking sandals are my go-to for casual summer hikes, wild dips and festival fun – they're under $100 at REI right now
Lindsay Vonn cries as she kisses her silver medal at the 2025 World Cup Finals in Sun Valley
"I fought my way back" – 4 months after return to skiing, Lindsay Vonn makes the World Cup podium, eyes the Olympics next
Apple Emergency SOS on an iPhone 14
Backpacker with dying phone rescued from "waist-deep" snow thanks to Apple's SOS function
Two women hiking in the desert wearing Danner N45 shoes
Danner's new N45s are the brand's first resoleable hiking shoes, so you can keep walking in them summer after summer
Wildfire
Negligent teen hikers blamed for 1,000 acre South Carolina wildfire in Table Rock Mountain State Park, authorities claim
Vitosha Mountain
Blind ultra-runner climbs the equivalent of Mount Everest in non-stop endurance challenge
MSR Habitude 6
Get set for your first camp of the season with more than $200 off this wilderness-ready, family-size MSR tent