The awesome Jetboil Flash "gets water bubbling quicker than a kettle on steroids" and it's under $100 at Backcountry right now

For lightweight backpackers and fastpackers, there's perhaps no piece of gear more valuable than an ultra light and ultra fast camping stove, among which there's one model that reigns supreme. Right now, you can pick up the highly-rated Jetboil Flash Camping Stove for just $97.49 at Backcountry. That's a healthy savings of 25% off this incredibly fuel-efficient stove.

Here at Advnture, we're big fans of the Jetboil Flash for our outdoor adventures. It takes just seconds to set up and will provide you with boiling water in the time it takes you to count to a hundred, then keeps the water warm for the washing up.

"A jet-engine of a camping stove, the Jetboil Flash gets water bubbling quicker than a kettle on steroids," says Advnture writer Pat Kinsella of this essential piece of cooking kit.

The Jetboil is a highly efficient and complete cooking system that’s very easy to pack and carry, and every detail of the design has been well thought through for optimum performance on the trail.

This deal applies to the carbon colorway, but we can see stocks fying off the shelves once word gets out about this deal, so don't delay if you want a hot cup of Joe in a flash on your next camping trip.

The Jetboil Flash is, quite rightly, most famous for the incredible speed with which it brings water to the boil – stick 500ml in the pot, fire it up and in just over a minute and a half the stove will be wobbling with excitement, with steam billowing from the top.

