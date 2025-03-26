The spacious Yeti Tundra Haul wheeled cooler is a "powerhouse" that keeps drinks chilled and bears at bay – it's a rare $85 off

You don't often see big discounts on Yeti coolers, but the Austin brand must be feeling extra generous this spring. Right now, you can snag the gigantic Yeti Tundra Haul wheeled cooler for just $340 at Amazon. That's a rare saving of $85 off the regular price for this highly rated cooler and the lowest price we've ever seen.

The Tundra Haul is the brand's first wheeled cooler, and that's a good thing too, because this beast fits up to 82 cans for big days out. Customers give the Tundra Haul a nearly-perfect 4.8 star rating with one commenting on its capacity to keep both the heat and the wildlife at bay.

"Did a great at keeping ice the entire 3 days, also air tight so when the black bear came into our camp he didnt smell the food inside."

In addition to its bear-proof design and two inches of insulation to keep food and drinks cold, this cooler features an aluminium handle for easy towing, puncture-resistant tires for rough paths and Liftgrip handles to easily get it out of the truck.

This deal applies to the classy Wild Red Vine seasonal colorway, and we suggest you act fast, because Yeti deals never last for long.

Yeti is the gold standard when it comes to coolers thanks to their famous build quality, including hinges and locks that are constructed to last. The Tundra Haul is easy to drain and fits 82 cans (with no ice) and a massive 64lbs of ice if you don't pack anything else.

