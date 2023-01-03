The North Face releases bundle of bunny-covered jackets for Year of the Rabbit

The North Face has released a new range of outdoor covered in artfully disguised bunny silhouettes to celebrate the Chinese Year of the Rabbit, which starts with the lunar new year on January 30.

As design and fashion blog Hypebeast (opens in new tab) explains, The North Face has revamped several items in its classic ICON collection to mark the occasion. The updated 1996 Nuptse Jacket and 86 Retro Mountain Jacket appear to feature a subtle camo print, but closer inspection reveals a repeating pattern of subtle leporine shapes.

Both jackets are warmly insulated and water-repellent, while remaining lightweight and breathable.

The range also include Tekno hoodies and sweatshirts, including the Lunar New Year Pullover (opens in new tab) ($65) available in black and red, and tops like the Short Sleeve Lunar New Year Tee (opens in new tab) ($35) in white, red, and black.

It's all rounded out with beanies and a pair of rabbit-covered Nutpse Mule padded shoes to keep you snug from head to foot.

The full collection is only available in selected North Face stores worldwide, so you'll need to venture out in the cold if you're interested in one of the special edition jackets.