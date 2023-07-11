There are heaps of Igloo coolers going cheap for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon has knocked over 30% off heaps of Igloo coolers for Amazon Prime Day, from huge heavy-duty models made for fishing trips, right through to ones small enough to hold your lunch or a few drinks.

Igloo is one of the biggest names in coolers, and has been keeping things fresh for 75 years, so it's a brand you can trust for your next adventure. I've picked out a selection of the best deals below, or you can check out all the Prime Day Igloo deals for yourself. I've also chosen a selection of the best Yeti cooler deals for Amazon Prime Day if you're more interested in Igloo's rival.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best prices on Igloo coolers where you are.

Igloo BMX 72qt Cooler: $169.99 $118.99 at Amazon

Save $51 This huge cooler hasn't been this cheap since 2020, so this is a Prime Day deal well worth checking out. It's a super rugged cooler that's easy for two people to carry and lift into a vehicle, with rubberized corners and four lockdown points. There's even a handy fish ruler on the top so you can measure your catch.

Igloo BMX 52qt Cooler: $129.99 $90.99 at Amazon

Save $39 This is the lowest price this year for this heavy-duty 52qt cooler. It has the same super tough construction as its bigger brother, above, and can keep ice for 4-5 days at 90F. It can hold up to 83 cans.

Igloo BMX 25qt Cooler: $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $30 A great option for day trips, this tough cooler is portable enough for you to carry alone thanks to its lightweight construction and comfortable handle. This Prime Day deal brings it down to its lowest price this year.

Igloo Thermoelectric 28-40qt Cooler: $149.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $30 There's 20% off this smart electric cooler for Amazon Prime Day. Basically a portable fridge, it plugs into your car's cigarette lighter to keep cool without ice, meaning there's more room for food and drinks inside.

If you're not in the US, here are the best deals in Igloo coolers near you: