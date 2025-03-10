This cozy Outdoor Research jacket is built to keep you toasty on the trails and is up to 40% off right now

In the market for a warm jacket to ward off the last of the winter weather? Right now, you can get your hands on the warm Outdoor Research Transcendent Down hoodie for as low as $167.40 at Backcountry, a whopping 40% off its list price of $279.

This Outdoor Research jacket is well suited to high-altitude hiking. It utilizes 800-fill power down to keep you cozy when the temperature drops and traps heat with a fixed insulating hood. It's also easily packable, so it can be stuffed in a backpack when need be.

The Transcendent Down hoodie is made from water-resistant recycled nylon materials, which provide dependable extra protection from strong winds and heavy rain.

This cold-weather jacket is currently 40% off in the sleek Spice/Jupiter colorway, 35% off in Bronze/Cenote, and 25% off in the popular Black. It's also available in women's size S for $195.30 at Backcountry.

Outdoor Research Transcendent Down hoodie: $279 $167.40 at Backcountry

Save $111.60 Fend off chilly weather in the wilderness with this cozy insulated jacket from Outdoor Research. The Transcendent jacket is packed with 800-fill power down, which provides warmth and shields you from the elements.

Not in the U.S? Look below for today's best deals on warm Outdoor Research jackets where you are.