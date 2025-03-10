This cozy Outdoor Research jacket is built to keep you toasty on the trails and is up to 40% off right now
The Outdoor Research Transcendent hoodie is stuffed with warm 800-fill power down insulation to keep the cold away
In the market for a warm jacket to ward off the last of the winter weather? Right now, you can get your hands on the warm Outdoor Research Transcendent Down hoodie for as low as $167.40 at Backcountry, a whopping 40% off its list price of $279.
This Outdoor Research jacket is well suited to high-altitude hiking. It utilizes 800-fill power down to keep you cozy when the temperature drops and traps heat with a fixed insulating hood. It's also easily packable, so it can be stuffed in a backpack when need be.
The Transcendent Down hoodie is made from water-resistant recycled nylon materials, which provide dependable extra protection from strong winds and heavy rain.
This cold-weather jacket is currently 40% off in the sleek Spice/Jupiter colorway, 35% off in Bronze/Cenote, and 25% off in the popular Black. It's also available in women's size S for $195.30 at Backcountry.
Outdoor Research Transcendent Down hoodie: $279 $167.40 at Backcountry
Save $111.60 Fend off chilly weather in the wilderness with this cozy insulated jacket from Outdoor Research. The Transcendent jacket is packed with 800-fill power down, which provides warmth and shields you from the elements.
Not in the U.S? Look below for today's best deals on warm Outdoor Research jackets where you are.
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.
