This plush sleeping pad from Sea to Summit weighs less than 1lb and it's 30% off right now

The difference between a brilliant backpacking trip and an exhausting expedition can come down to a good night's sleep, and for that you need a certain amount of insulating space between you and the cold, hard ground. Right now, you can pick up the plush Sea to Summit Ether Light XT Air Sleeping Mat for just $125.30 at Sea to Summit. That's a great savings of 30% off the regular price for this sleeping pad, which campers give a near-perfect 4.5 stars.

Weighing less than 1 lb and with an R-value of 1.2, this pad is ideal for warmer weather adventures where you want to move fast and light but still sleep well. Keeping you four inches off the ground when inflated, the air sprung cell structure stays stable when you move around in the night.

Best of all, this sleeping pad is built to be ultra quiet if you're a restless sleeper and like all Sea to Summit, you can attach your camping pillow to the pad to keep your sleep system organized. This deal applies to both the regular and large sizing and is an excellent opportunity to upgrade your summer camping kit with high quality gear at a low price.

Save $55 The Ether Light XT Air Sleeping Mat is perfect for warm-weather backpackers looking for a quiet, lightweight sleeping pad that offers a high degree of comfort.

The 30D/40D face fabric is quiet and durable, and the lamination technology continues Sea to Summit’s class-leading reliability.

