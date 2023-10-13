Huge moose sends phone-toting tourist sprawling (but he keeps on filming)

A boy visiting Jackson Hole, Wyoming, got the fright of his life after angering one of the town's resident moose. The child approached the animal as it rested in a field, but seemed dissatisfied with its calm demeanor and goaded it to move.

Eventually the animal stood, towering over the boy, then turned and gave him a warning charge that sent him sprawling on his backside with a yelp. The child continued recording the encounter throughout, despite being inches away from getting trampled.

A video of the whole encounter, recorded by another visitor, was shared via Instagram account TouronsOfNationalParks, which calls out bad behavior at sites of natural beauty around the world. Other recent incidents have included a person chasing wolves at Yellowstone, a family taking selfies on the rim of the Grand Canyon, and a woman taking her daughter onto slippery rocks overlooking a raging waterfall.

Moose safety

Moose are usually curious rather than aggressive, but they are huge, powerful animals and their temperament can change in a flash if they feel threatened. In Colorado, two people were attacked and trampled by moose earlier this year, prompting officials to issue a warning advising dog walkers to keep their pets under control around wildlife.

The National Park Service warns members of the public that although they might seem calm in the moment, they can lash out to defend themselves. If you don't see the potential danger, you risk getting too close and putting yourself at risk.

If you do find yourself in close quarters with a moose, stay calm and try not to startle it. Back away slowly to a safe distance, taking care not to get between a cow and her calves. It's a good idea to get behind something large and solid like a building or boulder, in case the animal charges. For more advice, see our guide what to do if you meet a moose when hiking.