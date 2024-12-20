UTMB runners will have access to personalized online coaching in 2025, thanks to new partnership with RunMotion Coach

The partnership provides access to programs tailored to your objectives, schedule, level and conditions of fitness

It takes a lot to run an ultra marathon and only elite athletes like Katie Schide and Jim Walmsley have access to coaches. For the thousands of others who take part in the UTMB World Series races, a new partnership with a French training app will provide access to personalized training in 2025.

The organizers of the global trail running series announced the partnership with RunMotion Coach yesterday in the latest bid to ensure that sponsorships directly benefit runners.

"Every UTMB runner has a unique profile and an individual goal, and we are excited to partner with RunMotion Coach to support them in their journey. Whether it's the distance, elevation, or their specific objectives, we wanted to offer runners personalized solutions," says Céline Prévost, UTMB Group Commercial Director.

Next year, runners in 32 events (listed below) on the global circuit, including the iconic Hoka UTMB Mont-Blanc, will be able to access digital training plans to help maximize their chances of success.

Runners will be able to access digital training plans to help maximize their chances of success and do it like Dauwalter (Image credit: UTMB)

Based in the French Alps since 2018, RunMotion Coach has established itself as one of the world's leading coaching applications for trail running. The platform offers plans tailored to your level of fitness in French, English, Spanish, German and Dutch, backed up by personalized monitoring to help you stay on track.

"We are delighted to contribute to the experience of trail runners participating in the UTMB World Series, supporting individuals of all levels in achieving their goals, whether they live in the mountains or in urban areas," says Romain Adam, President at RunMotion Coach.

If you register for a UTMB race included in this partnership in 2025, you'll receive the option of access to daily plans designed to take into account your objectives, schedule, and level of fitness.

Earlier this year, UTMB announced that trail running brand Hoka had taken over as title sponsor following pushback over the series' partnership with car company Dacia on environmental grounds.

UTMB World Series Events in 2025 supported by RunMotion Coach