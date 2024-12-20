UTMB runners will have access to personalized online coaching in 2025, thanks to new partnership with RunMotion Coach
The partnership provides access to programs tailored to your objectives, schedule, level and conditions of fitness
It takes a lot to run an ultra marathon and only elite athletes like Katie Schide and Jim Walmsley have access to coaches. For the thousands of others who take part in the UTMB World Series races, a new partnership with a French training app will provide access to personalized training in 2025.
The organizers of the global trail running series announced the partnership with RunMotion Coach yesterday in the latest bid to ensure that sponsorships directly benefit runners.
"Every UTMB runner has a unique profile and an individual goal, and we are excited to partner with RunMotion Coach to support them in their journey. Whether it's the distance, elevation, or their specific objectives, we wanted to offer runners personalized solutions," says Céline Prévost, UTMB Group Commercial Director.
Next year, runners in 32 events (listed below) on the global circuit, including the iconic Hoka UTMB Mont-Blanc, will be able to access digital training plans to help maximize their chances of success.
Based in the French Alps since 2018, RunMotion Coach has established itself as one of the world's leading coaching applications for trail running. The platform offers plans tailored to your level of fitness in French, English, Spanish, German and Dutch, backed up by personalized monitoring to help you stay on track.
"We are delighted to contribute to the experience of trail runners participating in the UTMB World Series, supporting individuals of all levels in achieving their goals, whether they live in the mountains or in urban areas," says Romain Adam, President at RunMotion Coach.
If you register for a UTMB race included in this partnership in 2025, you'll receive the option of access to daily plans designed to take into account your objectives, schedule, and level of fitness.
Earlier this year, UTMB announced that trail running brand Hoka had taken over as title sponsor following pushback over the series' partnership with car company Dacia on environmental grounds.
UTMB World Series Events in 2025 supported by RunMotion Coach
- Arc of Attrition by UTMB (United Kingdom, 24th-26th January)
- Tarawera Ultra-Trail by UTMB (New Zealand, 15th-16th February)
- Chianti Ultra Trail by UTMB (Italy, 21st-23rd March)
- Istria 100 by UTMB (Croatia, 10th-13th April)
- Desert RATS Trail Running Festival by UTMB (USA, 11th-13th April)
- Grand Raid Ventoux by UTMB (France, 25th-27th April)
- The Canyons Endurance Runs by UTMB (USA, 25th-26th April)
- Ultra-Trail Snowdonia by UTMB (United Kingdom, 16th-18th May)
- HOKA Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB - MAJOR OCEANIA (Australia, 15th-18th May)
- Trail Alsace Grand Est by UTMB (France, 15-18th May)
- The Mountain Ultra Trail by UTMB (South Africa, 22nd-25th May)
- mozart 100 by UTMB (Austria, 7th June)
- Trail du Saint-Jacques by UTMB (France, 13th-16th June)
- Trail 100 Andorra by UTMB (Andorra, 13th-15th June)
- La Sportiva Lavaredo Ultra Trail by UTMB (Italy, 25th-29th June)
- HOKA Val d'Aran by UTMB® - MAJOR EUROPE (Spain, 2nd-6th July)
- Trail Verbier Saint Bernard by UTMB (Switzerland, 11th-13th July)
- Eiger Ultra Trail by UTMB (Switzerland, 16th-20th July)
- Monte Rosa Walser Waeg by UTMB (Italy, 18-20th July)
- Speedgoat Mountain Races by UTMB (USA, 25th-26th July)
- KAT100 by UTMB (Austria, 7-9th August)
- HOKA UTMB Mont-Blanc - FINALS (France, 25-31st August)
- Wildstrubel by UTMB (Switzerland, 12-15th September)
- Grindstone Trail Running Festival by UTMB (USA, 20-22nd September)
- Ultra Trail Whistler by UTMB (Canada, 28-29th September)
- Nice Côte d'Azur by UTMB (France, 3-6th October)
- HOKA Kodiak Ultra Marathons by UTMB - MAJOR AMERICA (USA, 11-12th October)
- Mallorca by UTMB (Spain, 1-3rd November)
- Kullamannen by UTMB (Sweden, 1-2nd November)
- Malaysia Ultra-Trail by UTMB (Malaysia, 15-17th November)
- TransLantau by UTMB (Hong-Kong, 8-10th November)
- Ultra-Trail Kosciuszko by UTMB (Australia, 28-30th November)
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.