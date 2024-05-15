Vivobarefoot launches the Hybrid Wing – a "radical" shoe that's 3D printed to fit your feet

The Vivobiome system scans your feet then prints a personalized shoe using a low waste approach to production

Tired of running and hiking shoes that just don't work for your foot shape? Vivobarefoot might just have a solution for you.

Last night, the minimalist running shoe company behind Xero shoes and Vibram FiveFingers announced the launch of a limited edition shoe, the Hybrid Wing, that uses a "radical" scan-to-print approach to circular footwear manufacturing.

The Vivobiome system requires you to scan your feet using your phone, then you can adjust the design to your preferred fit – including length and width – using the company's online fit visualizer.

Once you're happy with your fit, your shoes will be 3D printed using a laser to fuse the materials together, and delivered to your door in between six weeks and four months. According to the company's press release, the process enables you to make only what you need when you need it, which helps to reduce waste in production.

The Vivobiome requires you to scan your feet using your phone, then you can adjust the design to your preferred fit (Image credit: Vivobarefoot)

A 3D approach to outdoor gear is becoming increasingly common – we recently tested a 3D-printed backpack from Jack Wolfskin. The technique is said to be much more sustainable than traditional production methods, so it's no surprise that companies with a strong focus on sustainability will embrace it.

With the Hybrid Wing, a circular knitting process to build the uppers can "create a 3D foot shape in one seamless upper using a single process" according to the release, which further minimizes waste.

The sole and upper will be bonded together using an automated assembly process complete with a gluing robot, which Vivobarefoot says increases speed, accuracy, and efficiency in production.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Vivobarefoot is quick to clarify that the design process is not yet fully bespoke, but they intend for the shoe to become "made-to-order, made-to-measure, made locally and made to be remade."

Images of the Hybrid Wing, reveal it to look in line to the brand's distinctive approach to barefoot shoes – wide, thin and flexible. The initial run comes in two colourways – Obsidian/Origin Red and Obsidian Origin Blue.

Just 2,000 pairs of the Hybrid Wing will be available in the UK only and the shoes retail at £260 per pair. For more details, visit Vivobiome.vivobarefoot.com