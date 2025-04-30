The "top notch, tactile" Primus Trail II FG is Vivobarefoot's bestselling minimalist shoe, and it's $40 off right now

If you're thinking about giving barefoot running or hiking a go, there's one brand that stands out above all others for minimalist shoes, and that's London's Vivobarefoot.

Right now, you can pick up the bestselling Vivobarefoot Primus Trail II FG women's shoes for only $124 at Vivobarefoot (UK readers can snag them for £101). That's a generous $40 off the regular asking price for these lightweight shoes that thoroughly impressed us with their quality build and ethical approach when we took them out on test.

"The grip was brilliant and the shoes inspired confidence on even the most slippery of surfaces. Also, considering the amount of traction they give, you still feel the ground rather than the treads," says Advnture writer Pat Kinsella.

The FG in VivoBarefoot Primus Trail II FG refers to ‘Firm Ground’, but Vivo claim the Primus Trail IIs can cope with most sorts of underfoot conditions – wet or dry, rocky and rubbly or firm – with the sole (armed with 4mm lugs) offering multi-terrain traction and a sticky rubber compound for all-round grip and durability. However we like them best on the trails, at any pace.

This deal applies to women's sizing in the smart Insignia Blue colorway. If you're new to the world of barefoot shoes, check out this article on what happened when I wore Vivobarefoots for six weeks to find out some of the benefits.

If you're outside of the US and UK or looking for men's sizing, scroll to the bottom of this article to find the best deals on Vivobarefoot Primus Trail II FG shoes near you.

US deals

Vivobarefoot Primus Trail II FG women's shoes: $165 $124 at Vivobarefoot

Save $41 The Primus Trail II Firm Ground is Vivo's original, bestselling trail running sneaker. It’s light, durable and flexible for wide-ranging trail adventures that bring you closer to the earth.

UK deals

Vivobarefoot Primus Trail II FG women's shoes: £135 £101 at Vivobarefoot

Save £34 Continuously improved through athlete testing and material innovation, the Primus Trail II FG has nothing more or less than exactly what you need – made with high-performance, recycled, vegan materials.

The Primus Trail II FGs are made entirely from recycled materials, which earns a huge tick. They’re also easy to transport, being light and easy to fold and squish into a bag or pack.

