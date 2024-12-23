Want to test your nerves? The ‘world’s steepest cable car’ has just opened in Switzerland

The Bernese Alps are part of the larger Swiss Alps

Think you can handle heights? Check out what claims to be the ‘world’s steepest cable car’. Newly opened in the Bernese Alps, Switzerland, the Schilthornbahn 20XX takes hikers, skiers, and explorers 2,543ft / 775m into the skies at a hair-raising incline of 159.4%

Connecting the alpine villages of Stechelberg and Mürren, two new operational cable cars have space for 85 people. In only an hour, the all-new cable car can transport up to 800 visitors to Mürren, which lies 5,413ft / 1,650m above sea level.

Once at the top, you can access several miles of stunning alpine hiking routes, with breathtaking views of the surroundings of the Bernese Alps.

You can also continue to the summit of the Schilthorn mountain, which lies 9,744ft / 2,970m above sea level and is within hiking distance of Mürren. Alongside its scenic surroundings, Schilthorn is well known for featuring in the James Bond film ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’.

The Schilthorn summit, as seen in 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service' (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visitors seeking a little more thrill can embark on a via ferrata climbing route, which takes those brave enough 984ft / 300m down to the similarly stunning Grimmelwald village.

While descending, climbers will cling to a cliff, walk across a tightrope, and scramble down stepladders.

Via ferrata is a style of climbing that takes place on steep, often exposed mountainous routes. Daredevil climbers use cables, ladders, and other mountain fixtures to scale otherwise inaccessible areas.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although it looks dangerous, via ferrata climbing can be conducted safely and responsibly. Climbers are attached to a harness at all times and wear safety equipment throughout.

If you’re thinking of attempting a via ferrata climb, make sure to prepare well in advance and check out our expert guide.