What happens when you cross a bird with camouflage? Arc'teryx has the answer

Cult outdoors brand Arc'teryx has launched a new range of skiwear featuring a camo print, with a hidden twist.

The move comes after the popularity of the label's Grotto Torque beanie – which featured an all over print of its abstract Arc’teryx bird logo. Seeing that product take off ('scuse pun) inspired the brand's designers to integrate it into a new camo-style print for its Fall-Winter 2024 freeride range of clothing.

The Grottoflage collection includes nine products for men and women, such as the Sentinel jacket, Sabre pants and jacket and Rho baselayers.

Philip O’Sullivan, director of colour and graphics at the Canadian company, said: "We dissected our logo and created a textural pattern by layering the elements in shades of grey and black.

“Grottoflage is our take on a camouflage-style print and was inspired by the success of our coveted Grotto toque. We iterated on the concept countless times to perfect the visual, obsessing over every mark.”

The new pattern will be included in the Arc'teryx freeride skiwear collection, which already features solid color designs.

The new patterned designs in the Arc’teryx Grottoflage collection (Image credit: Arc'teryx)

Our pick of the products includes the Sentinel jacket, which is created with durability and comfort in mind. It’s made with breathable and waterproof 80D 3L ePE Gore-Tex, with added details of pit zips, a helmet-compatible hood, large pockets and a RECCO® reflector.

The Sabre jacket and pants are both made with 80D 3L ePE GORE-TEX fabric, and each of these has a RECCO reflector. The jacket has a StormHood, which the pants have thigh vents. Both have articulated patterning and a fit that’s clean but not restrictive.