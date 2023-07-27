Yeti coolers now come in two new summer colors: Cosmic Lilac and Camp Green

Want a Yeti cooler, but just can't find one pretty enough? The company has launched two subtle new colorways for summer 2023, with soft shades inspired by long, warm evenings at camp. Cosmic Lilac is a calming twilight shade of soft purple, while Camp Green blends into the summer foliage.

You can find camping coolers, water bottles, camping blankets, and hiking hats in the new colors. Some of my personal favorites are the Hopper Flip Soft Cooler, which is big enough to store lunch and drinks for you and a friend or partner, and the dependable Rambler 26oz Water Bottle, which will keep your drinks icy cold during long days on the trails.

If the prices are a little steep for your budget, don't worry. Black Friday will be here before you know it, and we'll be rounding up all of the best Yeti Black Friday deals for you right here on Advnture.

Looking for something right now? Here are today's best deals on a selection of Yeti's best coolers and drinkware, with offers from around the web: