No plans this weekend? Yosemite just dropped its reservations system ahead of schedule – here's everything you need to know

Yosemite has ended its reservations system early, so what are you waiting for?

Summer might be over, but if you're still itching to get out in your hiking boots and explore, Yosemite National Park just threw its doors wide open.

The busy National Park announced this week that it was dropping its reservations system two weeks ahead of schedule. During the summer months, a reservation is required to enter the park between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. on a timed entry system to help control crowds and traffic, but now you can drive in at any time and explore some of the best hikes in Yosemite (and the world, for that matter).

It's a brilliant time of year to visit this iconic park, with fewer crowds and temperatures this weekend expected to be in the low 70s, perfect for hiking. Fall colors are starting to make an appearance and while the waterfalls are currently running low or dry as expected this late in the year, there are no fire restrictions in place anywhere in the park.

Staying safe in Yosemite National Park

Though conditions are generally conducive to hiking (not too hot or cold), there are always safety considerations when entering Yosemite.

If you're newer to hiking, check out our guide to 8 easy hikes in Yosemite National Park.