No plans this weekend? Yosemite just dropped its reservations system ahead of schedule – here's everything you need to know

Yosemite has ended its reservations system early, so what are you waiting for?
Summer might be over, but if you're still itching to get out in your hiking boots and explore, Yosemite National Park just threw its doors wide open.
The busy National Park announced this week that it was dropping its reservations system two weeks ahead of schedule. During the summer months, a reservation is required to enter the park between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. on a timed entry system to help control crowds and traffic, but now you can drive in at any time and explore some of the best hikes in Yosemite (and the world, for that matter).
It's a brilliant time of year to visit this iconic park, with fewer crowds and temperatures this weekend expected to be in the low 70s, perfect for hiking. Fall colors are starting to make an appearance and while the waterfalls are currently running low or dry as expected this late in the year, there are no fire restrictions in place anywhere in the park.
Staying safe in Yosemite National Park
Though conditions are generally conducive to hiking (not too hot or cold), there are always safety considerations when entering Yosemite.
- The Half Dome cables came down this week, so park officials urge you to enjoy other trails.
- Bears remain active, so make sure you use bear lockers provided if you're camping, dispose of trash properly and know what to do if you meet a bear (bear spray is not allowed in Yosemite).
- Earlier this week, a hiker was killed by a falling tree on the Four Mile Trail. Though this is a very unusual occurrence, it's worth staying out of forested areas on gusty days and knowing how to stay safe around hazard trees.
- Wear proper footwear such as hiking boots with good traction as Yosemite's trails are challenging.
- Always carry a waterproof jacket in case of a change in conditions, lots of water and a first aid kit.
- Stick to the trail and practice the principles of Leave No Trace.
- If you're leaving Yosemite Valley and heading into the backcountry, it's advisable to leave a plan with someone you trust and carry a satellite communicator like a Garmin InReach device in case you need assistance.
