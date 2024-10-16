"We recommend that people do not attempt the route" – after deadly summer, Half Dome hiking cables come down for the season

This season saw a tragic death on Half Dome, prompting conversations about safety on the route

The Half Dome cables in Yosemite National Park come down today, signaling the end of the busy period on this iconic trail, and drawing a line under what has been a deadly summer.

The final 400-foot section of the 14-mile roundtrip hike up this landmark granite rock face is supported by cables which are fixed with bolts in the rock and raised onto a series of metal poles each spring. Yosemite officials announced the closure, which typically occurs around this time of year, on social media, writing:

"For half the year, Half Dome pulses with the footsteps of adventurous hikers, striving to reach the summit. Yet, as winter approaches, this iconic landmark wraps itself in solitude, waiting in quiet beauty for the next wave of wanderers to embark on their journey once the snow has begun to thaw."

Earlier this summer, 20-year-old Grace Rohloff slipped and fell to her death in wet weather while hiking with her father, becoming the seventh hiker to die from slipping on the section since 2006.

Half Dome is notoriously treacherous when it rains due to its smooth granite surface

Half Dome is notoriously treacherous when it rains due to its smooth granite surface, and on the day Rohloff died, her father says their descent was hampered by slower hikers that they were unable to pass during the single-file cable section.

The National Park Service declined to comment on this story at the time, explaining that it is under investigation, however their guide to hiking Half Dome does note that it is innately dangerous, warning: "There is nothing you can do to guarantee your safety."

Just because the cables are down doesn't mean the route is closed, but officials urge thrill-seekers to park any plans to attempt the route until next summer

"We recommend that people do not attempt the route when the cables are down."

Typically, the cables come up again in May when the park begins issuing 300 permits a day to hike Half Dome. If you have your sights set on the climb next year, the NPS issues the following advice to reduce your risk: