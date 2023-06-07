BAM Bamboo Flexa Seamless Compression Crop Top review: stylish, reliable support for athletic bodies

You can trust Advnture Our expert reviewers spend days testing and comparing gear so you know how it will perform out in the real world. Find out more about how we test and compare products.

BAM Bamboo Flexa Seamless Compression Crop Top: first impressions

The best sports bras for running come in one of two styles: encapsulation, which is best for larger breasts, and compression, which is usually enough support for those with small and medium-sized breasts. Of course, choosing a bra is a very personal decision, but if you’re seeking a compression crop top that can handle high impact sports, this new bamboo bra from BAM is super supportive even when you’re running fast and jumping. A flattering cut and pattern with plenty of coverage means it works as a bra underneath your running top as well as a top on its own for hot days.

Specifications • List price: $51 / £36

• Sizes: S, M, L

• Materials: 48% Bamboo Viscose, 47% Amni Soul Eco® Polyamide, 5% Elastane

• Weight: 3.5oz / 100g

• Colors: Cobalt/Olympic blue

• Best use: Hiking, running

The cut leaves plenty of room around your shoulders which, combined with the seamless design means we haven’t experienced any chafing in this bra. Some compression bras are difficult to get on and off, but we found this one pretty easy. Best of all, it’s designed to biodegrade in five years, so you can really put it through its paces and not worry about filling up the landfills.

BAM Bamboo Flexa Seamless Compression Crop Top: in the field

It’s designed to biodegrade in five years, so you can really put it through its paces and not worry about filling up the landfills (Image credit: Julia Clarke)

I received this crop top a few weeks ago and I’ve had it out on a few warm weather trail runs and plenty of hikes to put it through its paces.

Here’s how it performed:

Sizing and fit

I’m a small and if I could be bothered wearing bras in everyday life I’d wear a 34B. I tested a small in this bra and it fits true to size. This is a compression top, so it’s snug on, but I’ve definitely found sports bras that are much harder to get on and off. Though I wouldn’t want it any tighter than it is, it doesn’t dig anywhere.

I like that it has good coverage, coming nearly up to my collarbones and down to maybe three inches above my belly button, but it leaves a lot of space around my shoulders where chafing can sometimes occur on a top like this. It’s really flattering on, and though I don’t tend to run wearing just a sports bra, if you do then you’ll happily wear this on its own.

his is a compression top, so it’s snug on, but I’ve definitely found sports bras that are much harder to get on and off (Image credit: Julia Clarke)

Comfort and breathability

When it comes to comfort, the best thing I can say about this crop top is that I really don’t notice it when I’m running or hiking, which is what you want from a bra, in my opinion. It uses compression, but it doesn’t dig in or chafe anywhere and the bamboo/polyamide blend is nice and soft against my skin, though with the slight ribbed quality of the fabric it’s not as soft as other bamboo products.

It has seams around the shoulders, neck and band, but none on the cups which keeps rubbing at bay.

Part of what makes it so supportive is that it’s made with a thicker fabric, so it gives the appearance of being quite warm, but I went on a six-mile hike wearing it on a very warm day and it only got a little damp in the front, so I think the breathability is great. That said, it’s a little slow to dry and last night when I went on a long run and didn’t get back until 8 p.m. I noticed I was getting a bit chilly wearing it on the train home. I threw it in the laundry basket and it’s still damp this morning so it’s better to hang it up if you want to wear it two days in a row.

Support

As I’ve already mentioned, I’m small-breasted and think this provides more than ample support even when I’m running fast or jumping up and down. I think it would be great for medium-breasted runners too, though my understanding is that large-breasted runners may want to look into designs with encapsulation. That said, if you’re interested in a compression bra, I think this one is worth checking out.

Odor control

I’ve probably worn this six or seven times without washing it and it still doesn’t stink. I suspect that’s partly because it’s cut quite far away from my armpits, and I know that doesn’t work for everybody but it’s definitely working for me.

Value

