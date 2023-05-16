IBEX Springbok Shorts review: cool, comfortable shorts cut with a little merino wool

Soft, airy and comfortable, these shorts keep you dry on a warm trail run and hold your running gels on long adventures

You can trust Advnture Our expert reviewers spend days testing and comparing gear so you know how it will perform out in the real world. Find out more about how we test and compare products.

IBEX Springbok Shorts: first impressions

Most running shorts are made using synthetic materials, so we were excited to try out a pair that harness the amazing properties of merino wool, however, we soon discovered that these shorts actually have a synthetic shell while the inner is made using a merino/tencel blend. That said, they are super comfortable during warm trail runs and do a great job of keeping us cool and dry.

Specifications • List price: $100

• Gender specification: Men’s and women’s sizing available

• Sizes available: Men’s S - XXL / Women’s: XS - XL

• Inseam: 3.5” / 8.9cm

• Fit: Slim

• Weight: 4.5oz / 130g (women’s small)

• Colors: Black, Charcoal, Beetroot, Soft Moss

• Best use: Trail running, Road running, Hiking

A slim fit means they’re not too flappy, but they’re also not too tight and the length leaves a little to imagination. The broad waistband is secured by a cord, so these won’t lose their shape with frequent washing, and it’s pretty comfortable against the skin, since the merino/tencel lining goes all the way up. For carrying running gels, you have a good-sized zipped pocket at the rear and a small pocket in the waistband is just big enough to secure your car key. These are definitely on the pricey end for a pair of running shorts, but we have to admit they’re extremely comfortable and you might end up wearing them for hanging out at home on warm days, a camp and down to the beach.

IBEX Springbok Shorts: in the field

They’re not super tight, but reasonably slim on and they don’t come so high up on my thighs that I look like I’m running in a Speedo (Image credit: Julia Clarke)

I love merino wool and I’ve never seen running shorts made with the stuff so I was keen to give these whirl, even if it’s just the inner lining that has merino wool in it. I’ve worn them out on a few trails now that the weather has finally warmed up here in Scotland and I really like the way they feel.

Here's how they performed:

Sizing and fit

I tested a small and they fit true to size. They’re not super tight, but reasonably slim on and they don’t come so high up on my thighs that I look like I’m running in a Speedo. Phew. The inner doesn’t cut in anywhere and even though they have a cord to adjust the waistband, I haven’t actually had to use it.

They may not be the absolute lightest shorts on the market, but they’re light enough to run in comfortably (Image credit: Julia Clarke)

Comfort and weight

They’re definitely super comfortable and soft. I wasn’t sure I’d find the waistband all that comfortable, but it’s actually been great and when I get home after an hour of running in them, I don’t notice any chafing or rubbing. In fact, they’re comfortable enough that I’ve slept in them once and I wouldn’t think twice about bringing them on a summer camping trip.

They may not be the absolute lightest shorts on the market, but they’re light enough to run in comfortably.

Breathability

The inner works great for moisture management, but that’s of course supplemented by the shell which is made from synthetic fabric. Overall, these aren’t the lightest and thinnest shorts out there, but they’re still airy and a good choice for a warm day.

Storage

For longer trail runs, you can easily stash a running gel or two in the back pocket, while the waistband pocket is really just large enough to hold your car key, but what else would you want from a pair of running shorts?