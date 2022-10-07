Colapz 12v Portable Rechargeable Travel Shower (3in1) review: a pump with extra oomph

Our Verdict
The Colapz is a cracking power shower that comes in useful in a multitude of ways when you’re spending time outside, from washing yourself and your kit to doing the dishes and hosing down the dog.
For
- Can be charged from USB
- One charge provides up to an hour of pump time
- Folds small into carry bag
Against
- Careless use will empty water supply fast
-
Colapz 12v Portable Rechargeable Travel Shower: first impressions
The Colapz 12v Portable Rechargeable Travel Shower puts some extra power in your camping shower. Gravity-fed solar showers might be the best lightweight option for hikers and cyclists, but for car campers, van dwellers and small-boat sailors, a compact, powered shower has many uses other than just hosing the day’s travel grime from your body.
• List price: £49.99 (UK)
• Weight: 719g / 25.5oz
• Capacity: Dependent on water container
• Materials: Assorted
• Features: USB rechargeable battery powered pump
• Shower head type: Comes with interchangeable shower rose, jet nozzle and trigger head
Having said that, with a flow rate of three liters a minute, the Colapz is good for that use too (just be careful not to go overboard and use up all your water supply). The two obvious advantages are having a powerful jet you can direct where needed, and being able to use a variety of water supply options.
The Colapz gives around an hour of use from its USB rechargeable battery, and is rated for water up to 60°C, which means it’s good to pump from a tub of warm water for a better-than-basic shower experience, or hot water from your best camping bucket for tough cleaning and rinsing jobs. The complete unit comes with three heads: rose, nozzle and trigger jet.
Colapz 12v Portable Rechargeable Travel Shower: in the field
During a long summer living on a small sailing boat, I kept coming up with new off-grid uses for the Colapz 12v Portable Rechargeable Travel Shower: flushing an outboard’s cooling system, pressure-jetting muddy trail running shoes and my bike before bringing them back on board, and using – and misering – hot water when doing the dishes.
With a flow rate of up to three liters a minute, the key to efficient water use is to use the trigger head in short bursts for cleaning jobs, and for showering standing in a tub large enough to collect the rinse-off water to be repumped round.
The latter system is a particularly useful hack for cold water and sea swimmers going into the colder months; a Thermos of hot water mixed with a container of cooler water provides a warm rinse down in even the remotest location.
After a wild childhood in west Cork, Jasper Winn began embarking on long cycles, walks, horse journeys and kayak trips across five continents – adventures he’s decanted into books, magazine articles, radio and television documentaries. Keen on low-tech but good gear, Jasper is an advocate of slow adventures by paddle, pedal, saddle, boot and sail. He has circumnavigated Ireland by kayak and cycled across the Sahara. Twice. Having ridden north-to-south across Algeria he discovered the only way to get back was to turn round and pedal north again.
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Thank you for signing up to Advnture. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.