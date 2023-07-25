Dynafit Ultra Evo sunglasses review: excellent performance from some statement shades

If you can pull these glasses off, they’re an excellent, ultralight tool to avoid scrunching your face up and getting wrinkly while running into the sun, and to protect your peepers from flying insects, grit, mud and everything else the trail may well throw out you out there.

Dynafit Ultra Evo sunglasses: first impressions

These Dynafit Ultra Evo sunglasses are bold-looking shades for self-confident runners – as with brightly colored football boots, if you’re going to wear running sunglasses that are as attention-grabbing as these are, then you need to be either a pretty good runner, or not give a damn what people think.

Specifications • List price: $149.95 (US) / £130 (UK) / €150 (EU)

• Weight: 31g / 1oz

• Category: 3

• Frame colors: Black / Blueberry / Burgundy / Frost / Pink

• Lens colors: Gold / Storm Blue / Hot Coral / Dawn / Glo Blue

• Materials: TR 90 SL 360° frames with an Evo lens

• Lens options: Polycarbonate lens

• Size and gender options: One size / Unisex

• UV protection: 100%

• VLT: 14%-16%

• Extras: Large, rigid carry case, plus a soft pouch

• Suitability: Trail, road and track running

I’m more of the latter than the former, but I did feel more than a little self-conscious at first while running on the more trafficked trails in my area while wearing these sunnies.

But whatever you think of the aesthetics, there’s no denying that these are excellent running glasses. They’re fantastically light, and the minimalist, top-only frame is completely invisible when they’re on your face. The frames are also very grippy – keeping the sunnies firmly in place – without being uncomfortable.

They come with a big zip-shut rigid case to keep them safe, and a little pouch made from a material you can use to clean the lenses (see also: How to clean sunglasses the right way).

Dynafit Ultra Evo sunglasses: on the trails

At 31g / 1oz, Dynafit Ultra Evos virtually float on your face (Image credit: Pat Kinsella)

So, at first I must admit that I tended to stick to the more remote paths and quiet coastal tracks while I was wearing and trail-testing these big, brash Dynafit Ultra Evo sunglasses. The look and style of these shades is a bit out-there for me, and I don’t have the running talent or the right head/face to pull them off. (In case I was under any delusions about the latter, my family repeatedly pointed it out to me.)

But, increasingly, I found them so good on seriously sunny days (with a VLT of 14%-16% they’re pretty dark) that I didn’t really care all that much about who I saw, or who saw me, while I was out running in them. At 31g / 1oz they virtually float on your face, and the lack of any visible frame only adds to this illusion.

Dynafit Ultra Evo sunglasses come with a big zip-shut rigid case and a little pouch made from a material you can use to clean the lenses (Image credit: Pat Kinsella)

The wraparound lenses facilitate a very broad range of sight. They also provide comprehensive protection from glare and stop flying insects and debris from getting anywhere near your eyes. The super-grippy tips on the arms and nose bridge mean there is no bounce, even when running on extremely rugged and technical terrain.

There are vents at the top and bottom of the excellent lenses, which allow air in to cool your face when you’re climbing and prevent fogging. And the lenses themselves supply superb high contrast vision, so you can see every bump and trip hazard on the trail.