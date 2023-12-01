Helly Hansen Vandre Tur Pants review: light, comfortable and straightforwardly functional

We dig these lightweight and comfortable hiking pants for mild and even chilly conditions as long as it’s not too wet

Helly Hansen Vandre Tur Pants: first impressions

Using soft, stretchy and lightweight fabric, Helly Hansen has done a good job of creating a casual pair of hiking pants here that suitable for long days on the trail with lots of features. These aren’t your rugged pants designed for extreme conditions or overgrown trails, but sometimes all you need is a straightforward pair of walking pants and you get that in these. Made using a blend of recycled polyester and cotton, they breathe well when you’re warm and are treated with DWR to withstand a light rain. If you get drenched in them, they do dry quickly.

Specifications • List price: $120 / £90

• Gender specification: Men’s and women’s sizing available

• Sizes: Men’s S - XXL, Women’s XS - XL

• Weight: 380g / 13.4 oz (women’s small)

• Materials: 65% Polyester (Recycled), 35% Organic Cotton - Shell 2: 94% Polyamide, 6% Elastane

• Colors: Ebony, Darkest Spring, Sparrow Green, spruce, Ocean

• Best use: Hiking

They have a decent amount of pocket space, with two hip pockets and two more cargo-style thigh pockets that seal with velcro flaps, though neither is quite big enough for a map. Other features include adjustable hems to keep the ticks out and make it easier to pull on rain pants, boot hooks to keep debris out of your hiking boots, and though the waistband isn’t adjustable, it comes with belt loops.

In our field tests, we found these ran really large, so you might consider sizing down, and while they look a lot like the Fjӓllrӓven Keb Trousers, they’re substantially less robust and better suited for more casual adventures. That said, they come at a good price for a good, comfortable pair of hiking pants.

Helly Hansen Vandre Tur Pants: in the field

I tested these out during a day in the field with Arrochar Mountain Rescue (Image credit: Ed Smith)

I tested these hiking pants on a recent excursion in the Scottish Highlands with members of Arrochar Mountain Rescue. It wasn’t forecast to be cold, but Storm Babet was hitting Scotland that day, bringing lots of moisture, and while the conditions meant we didn’t venture up into high elevations, I still spent the day bushwhacking through rugged terrain as we performed safety drills and carrying a stretcher out.

Here’s how they performed:

Sizing and fit

I usually wear a small and that’s what I tested and they were really big on me. So big, in fact, that I had to stop and buy a belt on my way to Arrochar, but fortunately they have belt loops. Even with a belt, they were a bit large and baggy, so I’d definitely recommend trying them on before you buy to see if you have to size down. That said, these are cargo-style pants so they’re meant to be a little loose-fitting (though too loose isn’t ideal for hiking) and there’s no concern about wearing them over thermal underwear.

Comfort and temperature regulation

My first thought when I pulled them on was how comfortable they are. The fabric is really quite soft against the skin (and there’s an extra soft lining to the waistband) and they’re light and loose so they’re really quite enjoyable to wear. It was mild the day I was wearing them and they don’t have leg vents, but they’re definitely breathable enough for humid and warmer conditions. They don’t provide a ton of protection against the wind, though, so I might not choose them for frigid days, but I could see myself wearing these year-round back in Colorado where it's arid.

My first thought when I pulled them on was how comfortable they are (Image credit: Future)

Storage and other features

For me personally, these have plenty of pockets, and the velcro fastenings help keep the weight down, but for those of you who like to carry a map in your thigh pocket, you won’t find these big enough.

I was kicking myself for forgetting my rain pants but the weather actually wasn’t as bad as forecast and the DWR treatment went a long way. They did eventually get soaked as the long grass we were in was really wet, but they dried quickly and the boot hooks are super handy in that type of terrain to keep rocks and critters out of my boots.

Durability and value

These are a good quality, well-constructed pair of pants and will do you for most day hikes, though they’re neither warm enough for icy days nor rugged enough for overgrown trails which I discovered when I was carrying a stretcher past a prickly bush. Ouch. That said, they’re a decent pair of general hiking pants at a decent price.

Helly Hansen Vandre Tur Pants: the bottom line

If you want a functional and comfortable pair of lightweight hiking pants built for day hikes where you don’t meet too many extremes, these are good quality and you’ll like them. If you’re seeking something tougher to take on rugged trails or wintery conditions, look instead at the Fjӓllrӓven Keb Trousers Curved.