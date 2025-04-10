Berghaus becomes first brand in the world to use new 2.5L Pertex Shield Pro waterproof fabric in rain pants

The new Berghaus Pacsmart Pants will be the first to harness the new technology

British outdoor brand Berghaus has announced it is the first in the world to use the new Pertex Shield Pro 2.5L fabric.

In a news release, the brand says it has used the waterproof fabric in the Berghaus Pacsmart Pants, a new style of lightweight rain pants meant for comfort during high output activities in wet weather.

Berghaus says it worked "in close collaboration with Pertex" through the development and testing process of the PFAS-free Pertex Shield Pro 2.5L, a microporous membrane that's the next evolution of this Gore-Tex alternative, which was originally developed as a moisture-wicking, breathable fabric and later made waterproof.

The membrane has a hydrostatic head of 30,000mm, which we explain in our article on this subject means it's intended for use in especially gnarly conditions. While jackets with this HH rating usually lack breathability, exceptions exist – usually those that use Gore-Tex Pro technology, like the Berghaus MTN Guide GTX Pro Jacket.

However, this new fabric also boasts a moisture transfer vapour rate (MVTR) of 13,000g/m2/24hrs – in other words, it's built to be more breathable for more active use in high-output activities, including hiking, ski touring, and mountaineering. It's not the highest breathability rating for clothing, but it's more than ample for everything but warm weather activities.

The brand says the pants are cut for freedom of movement with an elasticated waistband (Image credit: Berghaus)

With a 40D ripstop nylon face, Shield Pro is also designed to be very durable. But often when you get this level of protection, you're looking at a pair of stiff, swishy trousers that aren't super packable, so what's the story with the Berghaus Pacsmart Pants?

While we haven't got our hands on a pair yet, we've been told that they weigh just 8.3oz / 227g in women's size 12, and the men’s weighs only 10g more than that for a large. That makes them lighter than pretty much any pair of rain pants we've tested, which certainly instills confidence in the brand's claims of packability and makes us wonder if they might even double up as protection for trail running.

So that's the elevator pitch on the fabric. When it comes to design, the Pacsmart Pants have three-quarter-length side zips, so they should be easy enough to put on and take off over bulky hiking boots if the heavens open mid-hike, and there are double press studs to allow for extra ventilation when you need it.

The brand says the pants are cut for freedom of movement with an elasticated waistband and come with a small stuff sack for easy storage, so you won't think twice about bringing them along on your next hike.

The Pacsmart Pant is already available in the UK in men's and women's sizing for £129.95 from Absolute Snow.