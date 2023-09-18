Muck Boot Unisex Calder Short Boot review: short in nothing but name

You can trust Advnture Our expert reviewers spend days testing and comparing gear so you know how it will perform out in the real world. Find out more about how we test and compare products.

Muck Boot Unisex Calder Short Boot: first impressions

Muck Boot Co's Unisex Calder Short Boot is short in name only and long in a whole host of benefits. This highly functional wellington boot marries both versatility and comfort without weighing a ton and we’ve been happily crossing muddy fields and boggy wetlands in them without slipping and sliding. An aggressive tread on the rubber outsole works great to keep you from losing your grip in the sloppiest conditions while hefty reinforcements around the heel and toe protect your feet from obstacles without adding too much weight.

Specifications • List price: £135

• Gender specification: Unisex

• Sizes: 4 - 13 UK

• Width: Standard

• Weight (per boot): 980 grams

• Materials: Rubber outsole, steel shank, Neoprene lining

• Colors: Olive, black

Arch support and a decent amount of cushion makes these wellies comfortable to wear for a couple of hours at a time, while the waterproof uppers let you stride through a stream without getting soggy socks. The temperatures haven’t quite dropped here yet, and we’ve found the breathable mesh lining works a treat on warm days, while there’s enough protection against a chilly morning too. Easy to pull on and off and with a classic look, we’ve been the envy of our equestrian neighbors wearing these outdoors.

Muck Boot Unisex Calder Short Boot: in the field

We’ve been traipsing about in plenty of waterlogged fields, through shallow streams and across boggy terrain in these boots (Image credit: Future)

It’s pretty much always welly season here in Scotland, and now that summer is well and truly over, we’ve been traipsing about in plenty of waterlogged fields, through shallow streams and across boggy terrain in these boots.

Here’s how they performed:

Sizing and fit

As usual, I went up a half size and found that these fit perfectly. I can comfortably wear them with a thick pair of wool socks underneath. If you have very narrow feet, they might be a little too wide, however.

They’re easy to pull on and off using a pull tab and once on, they’re not as short as the name might make you think. They stop a few inches shy of my knee, which means there’s no annoying pinching of my calves when I stop to sit down, but no gaping around the calf either.

Comfort and breathability

I’ve worn these for several hours at a time with none of that rubbing you get from cheaper wellies. The comfort level is high, due to the cushioned midsole, which provides good arch support, as well as the breathable lining which means these don’t get sweaty on warmer days. That said, unless you’re in Alaska in winter, you’re not likely to get cold in these thanks to the neoprene lining.

Grip and protection

The rubber outsoles are reinforced with lugs that look to be at least 7mm which means I’ve been pretty confident striding across muddy sections and the waterproofing holds up great during stream crossings as well as in the rain and on boggy ground. They also have really robust reinforcements all the way around the heel and toe so my feet are well protected against rocks, roots and other trail hazards. I just feel really protected and safe wearing them.

My equestrian neighbor who has recently mislaid one of her wellies and been mucking out the stables in one welly and one hiking boot wrapped in plastic has been coveting these for how well they perform.

Muck Boot Unisex Calder Short Boot: bottom line

These wellies shine in terms of comfort and protection and will be coming with me on all countryside romps.