"Nemo just keeps getting better" – is the Tensor Elite the lightest inflatable sleeping pad ever made?

Back in 2022, when we took the Nemo Tensor Ultralight sleeping pad out into the backcountry, we thought it was "super lightweight" for fast adventures – we had no idea how much lighter this model was going to get. Nemo has just released the lightest Tensor ever made, and what the New Hampshire brand says is currently the lightest insulated inflatable sleeping pad on the market.

At an ethereal 240 grams, the Nemo Tensor Elite is clearly built for thru-hikers and backpackers who want to shed weight wherever possible – those of you who cut your toothbrush in half and use trekking pole tents.

How have they done it? According to Luke Scotton, Product Developer at Nemo Equipment, who calls the pad the "pinnacle" of the brand's evolution, weight was considered at every step along the way, from the custom Cordura fabric to the proprietary baffle construction and the shape of the Thermal Mirror insulation.

The only sleeping pad we've tested that comes close to this weight is the Therm-a-Rest NeoAir UberLite, which weighs an impressive 250 grams but also has a slightly lower R-value.

In comparison, the Tensor Elite manages to boast a 2.4 R-value despite its feathery disposition, making it functional across spring, summer and fall, with a plush three inches of loft to keep you off the ground.

Is that a tiny pad or a giant Nalgene? (Image credit: Nemo)

A good night's sleep at camp relies on quiet as well as comfort and warmth, and to achieve what it calls "silent operation," the brand has used its proprietary Apex baffle system which is also said to be exceptionally stable. Perhaps needless to say, the pad comes only in weight-saving mummy shape and is a slender 20 inches wide.

Featherlight gear such as this is often more fragile, and low weight has been achieved by a lower denier fabric, but Nemo says it's confident the ripstop nylon used to construct the Tensor Elite is enough to protect it from punctures. We're looking forward to getting it out on the trail to see how it holds up to our adventures.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Nemo Tensor Elite comes with a lightweight Vortex pump sack and is available now in regular and short sizes starting at $199 from REI where it's already earned a perfect five-star rating with one customer saying "Nemo just keeps getting better." In the UK, it's available exclusively from Ultralight Outdoor Gear for £229.99.