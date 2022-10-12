11 game-changing camping deals under $50 in the Amazon Prime sale

There's heaps of cheap camping gear in the Amazon Prime Early Access sale (opens in new tab), but how do you know which things you can actually rely on when you're outdoors? To help you avoid the clutter, we've hand-picked the very best deals under $50 so you can snag a genuine bargain that won't let you down later on.

All of these products are from brands we know and trust, and we've tested many of them ourselves. All of them are products that we'd use ourselves when adventuring outdoors, and recommend to friends and family.

Stanley Quick Flip Go Bottle: $23 $16.95 at Amazon

Save $6.05 This super tough water bottle is ideal for camping and hiking, and has a decent chink knocked off the price for Prime Early Access. It dropped to a few cents cheaper back in August, but only very briefly, usually selling for around $20.

Stanley Stainless Steel Go Tumbler: $22 $14.09 at Amazon

Save $7.91 This smart stainless steel tumbler with sip-through lid has double-walled insulation to keep drinks hot or cold, and is BPA-free. It rarely drops below $15 at Amazon, so this is a respectable deal for Prime members.

Camelbak Horizon Tumbler: $25 $17.49 at Amazon

Save $7.51 The insulated Camelbak Horizon is one of our all-time favorite camping mugs thanks to its tough design and ability to retain heat. It's down to its lowest ever price in the Amazon Prime Early Access sale.

Lifestraw Personal Water Filter: $14.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Save $ It's a really good idea to keep a water filter for camping trips, as it'll allow you to drink safely from natural water sources without worrying about microplastics, bacteria, and parasites. It usually sells for between $18 and $14 on Amazon.

AeroPress Go: $39.95 $31.96 at Amazon

Save $7.99 The AeroPress Go is one of our top-rated camping coffee makers – simple to use, with no batteries required, and capable of making excellent espresso or filter coffee super fast. This is the lowest price we've seen this year, and you'll find yourself using it at home too.

Coleman Sound and Light Lantern: $64.99 $28.91 at Amazon

Save $36.08 This handy camping lantern doubles as a Bluetooth speaker for streaming songs and audiobooks from your phone when you return to camp at night. Coleman gear is affordable but reliable, and this two-in-one lantern has never been this cheap before.

Coleman Classic Backpacking Stove: $29.99 $15.58 at Amazon

Save $14.41 This super simple camping stove attaches to a butane or propane gas canister, and can boil a liter of water in three minutes. At just 8.2oz, it barely adds anything to your pack weight, and this is the cheapest we've seen it this year.

Coleman QuickBed Elite: $89.99 $44.97 at Amazon

Save $45.02 This extra-high queen-size airbed will make your nights at camp so much comfier and warmer, and for very little cash. Its coil construction helps support you overnight, whether you're a front, back, or side sleeper. It usually sells for around $55 on Amazon.

Klymit Static V Inflatable Sleeping Pad: $37.84 $29.83 at Amazon

Save $8.01 We're big fans of Klymit's cozy sleeping pads here at Advnture, and they've kept us warm through many chilly nights at camp. This snug pad is back to its lowest ever price in the Prime Early Access sale, and is super comfy whether you prefer sleeping on your back, front, or side.

Klymit Drift Camping Pillow: $39.99 $21.38 at Amazon

Save $18.61 In addition to cozy sleeping pads, Klymit also does some very nice camping pillows, including this one packed with shredded memory foam (which has to beat clothes rolled up inside your sleeping bag's stuff sack). This Prime Early Access deal is its lowest price ever.