“It rejuvenates my body and mind” – legendary Wild Kingdom host shares 5 tips for staying active as you age

The veteran wildlife expert Peter Gros shares how staying active has helped him remain vital and healthy

Whether it's continuing to pull on your hiking boots for a ramble in the wild or going for a walk in your local park, researchers are convinced of the merits of staying active as you age. Luckily for veteran wildlife expert Peter Gros, his job has ensured he’s kept moving outdoors into his 70s.

“Staying active as I’ve grown older has helped me stay sharp physically and mentally, and postponed aging,” says Gros, who’s been thrilling generations of wildlife lovers on screen for nearly 40 years as the co-host of Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom.

Growing up in New York’s Hudson Valley, Gros says he was exposed to the benefits of spending time outdoors early on in life and for him, the nature component is as vital as the exercise.

“I still find that activities like hiking or biking outside not only keep me physically fit but elevate my mood, sharpen my cognitive abilities and significantly reduce stress.”

According to a 2021 review of scientific research , staying physically active throughout your life is one of the biggest indicators of so-called successful aging – that means lowering your risk of chronic disease, and cognitive decline and improving your sense of well-being. Researchers at Harvard Health associate daily exercise with adding about 1.6 years to your life expectancy.

Peter Gros still loves mountain biking (Image credit: Peter Gros)

Though it’s common to experience a “slowing down” or loss of strength as you age, Gros says he hasn’t experienced any such difficulties yet, and plans to continue to mountain bike, hike, ski and swim even when he does begin to feel signs of aging, particularly as the world moves at an ever-increasing pace.

“Spending time in nature provides a much-needed escape from the constant digital overload we see these days and offers a sense of peace and rejuvenation that is hard to find elsewhere.”

No matter how old you are, you’re getting older, and Gros has the following five tips for staying active as the years go by.

1. Make it regular

“I enjoy blending the outdoors into my daily routine because it rejuvenates my body and mind in an enjoyable way,” says Gros, who advises setting goals for your daily exercise and aiming to improve in some way by one percent each day.

The one percent rule, described by Atomic Habits author James Clear as Continuous Improvement, means that you make such tiny changes that you don’t notice them day to day. For example, if you go out and walk for 30 minutes today, you could just go for 18 seconds longer tomorrow and then keep adding more time, picking up the pace, or adding alittle weight to your backpack. By the end of the year you’re 37 times better than when you started, but the key, according to Gros, is making it regular.

If you're interested in technology, apps for your phone can remind you to get up and move when you've been sitting for too long, while sports watches can even design daily workouts for inspiration.

Many of us work towards retirement as a goal and assume we'll have more time to exercise when we stop working (Image credit: SolStock)

2. Don’t retire if you enjoy what you do

Many of us work towards retirement as a goal and assume we'll have more time to exercise when we stop working, but Gros says, you don’t necessarily have to give up your job just because you reach a certain age.

“Don’t retire if you enjoy what you do,” says Gros, who took over as co-host of Wild Kingdom in 1985 and describes it today as “the best job in the world.”

Depending on what your job is, it can be a great way to keep you active, and if it isn’t?

“Keep planning the next healthy, active trip,” says Gros.

3. Make friends

Though spending time in nature has proven to be hugely beneficial for your health, there’s also evidence to suggest that exercising with others is an important factor, and Gros says making your activities social increases the benefits.

“Many activities can be social, especially in nature, whether it’s joining a local walking group or participating in a local river clean up,” says Gros, who likes to involve as many family members as possible in his activities.

“My children started on long, day hikes on the wooded trails wearing their backpacks. Those trips have evolved into an annual Yosemite National Forest trip that includes camping, backpacking, rafting and great storytelling around the campfire.”

Many activities can be social, especially in nature (Image credit: Getty)

4. Keep it simple

His job at Wild Kingdom might have seen him scuba diving with great white sharks, jumping out of a helicopter and undergoing extensive ditch training to perform aerial surveys of North Atlantic right whales, but experiencing nature and staying active really doesn’t have to be complicated.

“Take time to notice the natural beauty around you, whether it’s enjoying a walk around your neighborhood or exploring your backyard, a local park, or for more grand adventures, going on a trip to experience our beautiful National Parks. “

Though Gros says he personally finds immense joy in hiking, mountain biking and mountain climbing, aging readers who may not be as adventurous can find the same benefits in a simpler activity.

“I highly recommend walking in nature. It’s a gentle yet powerful way to stay active, offering tremendous benefits for physical, mental and emotional well-being. The simple act of walking amidst nature’s beauty can invigorate your spirit and keep you feeling young at heart.

No matter what activity you choose to do, go prepared (Image credit: Getty)

5. Pack the essentials

No matter what activity you choose to do, and who you plan to do it with, Gros’s final piece of advice is to go prepared.

“It’s wise to be prepared for walks in nature, especially in more secluded areas like the backcountry of state parks.”

For a hike, be sure to wear or pack the hiking essentials, while even a gentle walk requires the following to help you stay comfortable and safe out in the elements: