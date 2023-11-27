Yes, Patagonia fleeces and jackets really are less than half price for Cyber Monday

Backcountry's massive Cyber Monday sale is on now, with Patagonia fleeces, jackets, shirts and vests for half price or less. The deals will end today and the most popular sizes are likely to sell out early, so move fast to grab them while they last.

Below you'll find just a small selection of the Patagonia fleeces and jackets available for half price or less in the Backcountry sale, but you can also browse everything yourself. Can't see what you want? I'm rounding up all this year's best Patagonia Cyber Monday deals from around the web.

Patagonia Men's Box Quilted Pullover Jacket: $229 $114.50 at Backcountry

Save $114.50 This cozy down pullover is half price at Backcountry for Cyber Monday, and is the perfect take-anywhere layer to pull out whenever you need some extra warmth. The down is responsibly sourced and the outer is finished with a DWR coating to keep you dry in sudden showers.

Patagonia Women's Divided Sky Jacket: $169 $59.15 at Backcountry

Save $109.85 This is one of the biggest savings in Backcountry's Patagonia sale, and applies to this cozy fleece in the Wandering Woods/Salt Gray colorway. It has tabs at the back to cinch in the waist for a custom fit, and a large internal storm flap to keep out drafts.

Patagonia Women's Microdini Fleece: $129 $83.85 at Backcountry

Save $45.15 Patagonia's signature recycled fleece is going cheap for Cyber Monday. The deal applies to the Plume Grey colorway (more of a pretty blue in person) with aqua accents on the chest pocket and a half zip so you can easily pull it on when the temperature drops.

Patagonia Women's Re-Tool Snap-T Fleece Pullover: $139 $83.40 at Backcountry

Save $55.60 The classic Snap-T fleece is going super cheap at Backcountry for Cyber Monday in Feather Grey/Ink Black X-Dye/Abalone Blue. The Polartec Thermal Pro fleece traps extra air for warmth, and the kangaroo pocket will keep your hands snug.