I'm an outdoors journalist – these are my 7 top picks from REI's Labor Day camping sale

There are huge savings for members and non-members in the REI Labor Day sale, and we're rounding up all the best offers

I'm an outdoors journalist and REI's annual Labor Day sale is pretty much like Christmas for me. Each fall, the retail giant slashes the prices on some of the best gear around, which makes it possible for campers and hikers on various budgets to get their hands on high-tech gear without breaking the bank and revitalize their kit for the coming year.

This year, I've combed through the deals and pulled together some of my top picks for you. This gear is all highly rated by customers (and me), with a discount of at least 25% and not restricted to odd sizing.

Scroll down for deals on the best sleep systems, tents, stoves, chairs and light sources, but don't delay – sale prices end on Monday, September 2 with stock selling fast.

Best sleeping bag deal

Mountain Hardwear Lamina 30 Sleeping Bag: $210 $114.73 at REI

Save 45% If you're only getting one sleeping bag, a three-season bag like this is the way to go. The legendary Lamina 30 gets 5 stars from customers and features updated shell fabric and Temperlite insulation to deliver the same performance and durability but in a dramatically lighter weight than the previous model. This deal applies to the regular size in Bright Island Blue.

Best camping blanket deal

Rumpl NanoLoft Puffy Blanket: $180 $107.83 at REI

Save 40% I rarely go anywhere without my light and cozy Rumpl blanket, and REI customers agree, giving it 4.8 stars for performance. Made with a synthetic alternative to down, the Rumpl NanoLoft Puffy blanket traps warmth inside small pockets of air to efficiently preserve heat, regardless of conditions. It's a pricey piece of kit, but not with this healthy discount.

Best sleeping pad deal

Therm-a-Rest ProLite Apex Sleeping Pad: $134.95 $191.19 at REI

Save 25% I've been camping with this pad for the last couple of years and I've never been comfier when sleeping on the ground. Pairing essential three-season comfort with lightweight packability, this self-inflating sleeping pad offers top-notch performance for backpacking.

Best tent deal

NEMO Aurora 3-person Tent with footprint: $359.95 $232.73 at REI

Save 35% We all know that a two-person tent doesn't really have enough room for two, so if you're camping with a partner, get your hands on this top-rated three-person tent and you'll have plenty of room for sleeping, gear and even your canine companion. With an angular pattern reminiscent of mountainscapes and ideal for car camping but light enough for backpacking, the Aurora 3P tent is a versatile, inviting home for adventures.

Best camping stove deal

Jetboil Sumo Cooking System: $179.95 $134.89 at REI

Save 25% Jetboil has made cooking and boiling in the backcountry faster than ever, and while they have deals on a few good models right now, this one gives you the most bang for your buck. The Sumo incorporates the all-weather Sol burner with the large-volume companion cup to meet your group cooking needs on backcountry trips.

Best camping chair deal

Helinox Sunset Chair: $169.95 $127.39 at REI

Save 25% If you haven't tried a Helinox camping chair yet, you'll be amazed at how comfortable and stable these lightweight seats really are. Providing plenty of neck, head and back support outdoors, this Helinox Sunset chair ups your comfort and is easy to move from one great spot to another.

Best headlamp deal