Where to buy the Garmin Forerunner 165: options in the US

Last week, Garmin unveiled its first entry-level running watch with an AMOLED display: the Forerunner 165. It's an interesting watch that fills a niche for anyone who doesn't need features like a triathlon mode, but doesn't want to compromise on looks – but where's the best place to buy it?

If you're in the US, you'll find that many stores (including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart) don't yet have the Forerunner 165 in stock, so we've put together a comprehensive guide to where you can buy both the standard watch and the Music Edition, which lets you download songs and playlists from Spotify, Deezer, and Amazon Music, and listen to them with Bluetooth headphones (our roundup of the best running headphones includes lots of good options).

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 165 where you are.

Where to buy the Garmin Forerunner 165

The standard Garmin Forerunner 165 doesn't have Wi-Fi connectivity or music playback, but is cheaper than the Music Edition. It's available in two colorways (Black/Slate Gray and Mist Gray/Whitestone).

Garmin Forerunner 165: $249.99 at Garmin

As you'd expect, Garmin itself has the standard Forerunner 165 available in both colors. Free ground shipping is available, but at the time of writing it's expected to take 3-5 weeks.

Garmin Forerunner 165: $250 at REI

REI has the standard Forerunner 165 in both colorways, with free delivery and in-store pickup options to choose from. It'll be with you in around 4-6 days, so this is one of the faster options.

Where to buy the Garmin Forerunner 165 Music

The Forerunner 165 Music has storage space for music and playlists, plus Wi-Fi connectivity so you can transfer your tracks more quickly. It comes in four colors (Black/Slate Gray, Mist Gray/Whitestone, Turquoise/Aqua and Berry/Lilac) but not all stores have all of the options in stock.

Garmin Forerunner 165 Music: $299.99 at Garmin

If you want your watch quickly, Garmin has the Forerunner 164 Music in all four colors, and all options except black are currently available to ship in 1-3 business days. At the time of writing, there's a 3-5 week wait for the black colorway.

Garmin Forerunner 165 Music: $300 at REI

REI currently has two color options in stock for the Forerunner 165 Music: Turquoise/Aqua and Black/Slate Gray. Again, you can choose either free delivery or free in-store pickup, and it should be with you in 4-6 days.

Garmin Forerunner 165 Music: $299.99 at Backcountry

Backcountry is currently only stocking the Forerunner 165 Music, not the standard edition. It currently has the watch in all four colorways, and there's free shipping available since it's over $50.

If you're not in the US, here's where you can buy the Garmin Forerunner 165 near you, with today's best prices: