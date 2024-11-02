I love my Crocs Clogs – even though they are so ugly

It seems to me that everyone has at least one pair of Crocs. People wear them for casual hiking, going to the beach, camping, during some watersports, before and after wild swimming, heading to the pub and to the shops, while gardening and at home as slippers.

I really didn't like the look of Crocs clogs – and even now I think they are an ugly style of footwear. But I need to make a confession: these unattractive, over-sized shoes that so many people wear for all kinds of outdoor activities have become one of my absolute favourites to wear.

I am actually very surprised by how much the Crocs have become a part of my life and they are on my feet every day and sometimes all day long.

To me, Crocs Clogs are under-designed in some ways, with their too simple rubbery push-on shape and basic heel strap. Yet at the same time, they seem over-designed, like too-big, cartoon-style toddler shoes.

The colors and designs are mostly too bright and often outlandish, too.

I couldn’t see how Crocs clogs would be practical because surely my long, narrow feet would slip around in the large foot-box. There are no laces for support and little in the way of a constructive arch.

Fiona has become very fond of her Crocs, although she still thinks they look rather ugly (Image credit: FionaOutdoors)

I was sure the material – not plastic nor rubber but something mysterious called Croslite – would made my feet sweat, and I could only really imagine wearing Crocs for watersports.

But friends, young and old, sporty and non-sporty, all had a pair. Some friends have several pairs in different colors to match a range of outfits. They all raved about their Crocs and told me that once they bought a pair they never looked back.

Then I spotted an advert for a Crocs sale. I had a glance at the website and up popped a ridiculously colorful pair of Crocs Clogs in a camouflage design. They looked worse than any of the other Crocs I’d ever seen but something drew me to them.

They were half the usual price and, somehow, I found myself pressing the purchase button.

The Crocs arrived and I wasn't keen to try them on. They looked even more unattractive "in the flesh".

But my first try of the Crocs felt “annoyingly” good. I have to confess, against the odds, they were immediately very comfortable.

My fears of my feet slipping about in the generous width sizing did not happen. Not at all. Oddly, the Crocs just appeared to mould to my feet and I found my feet stayed a lovely comfortable temperature in summer. Wearing them with socks in winter – wow, you can wear thick socks because of the big sizing of Crocs – maintains warm feet through the winter, too.

At first, my Crocs were worn only as slippers indoors. There was no way I wanted anyone to see me in a pair of these shoes.

Yet, this trial indoors went so well that I found myself popping out to the garden in the Crocs. This proved to be very practical because they are water-resistant in wet grass and actually quite grippy underfoot.

The heel strap gently curved to fit my narrow heel and as the days and weeks went by I favoured the Crocs more and more.

Next, I wore them to go shopping. Then I put them on for journeys to and from the hills, whether to run or hike. I wear the Crocs before I put on my trail running shoes or hiking boots and then afterwards as recovery footwear.

I have also found them really useful after outdoor swims and for spending time in my camper van. If I am going for a shorter walk on tarmac, trails or at the beach, they are also a great choice.

They are so simple to put on and so easy to wear.

Fiona says Crocs Clogs are practical but rather unattractive (Image credit: FionaOutdoors)

Rather than people saying how awful the colorful camo designed looked, they praised me for choosing a funky style. They are "very you", I was told. This didn't annoy me, as I expected it would, but made me smile.

I'd somehow become fond of the horrid-looking shoes.

One birthday, my daughter bought me three hen-shaped Croc charms. They did nothing to improve the look of the Crocs but the hens did make me grin.

After several years of wear, the bright colors of the Croc clogs have now faded and the soles are a bit worn but they are still in great condition. They are easy to wash and clean and they have not split or broken.

My Crocs have become a faithful, favourite friend and I am thinking that my next pair might be fur-lined.