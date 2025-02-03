Watch out Hoka – The North Face is coming for your Kaha 3s with its rugged new Offtrail Hike boots

The North Face might have been around decades longer than up-and-coming trail running brand Hoka, but it's Hoka that seems to have cornered the market for comfortable-but-technical hiking boots in recent years. Now TNF is coming out swinging, with a brand new hiking boot drop that looks to have taken its cues from popular styles like the Hoka Kaha hiking boots.

Hot on the heels of the Summit Series Offtrail released in December, The North Face Offtrail Hike LT Mid GTX boots sport the same rocker sole as the Kahas for a smoother walking experience and a similar trainer-style aesthetic that hints at comfort over long distances. But like the Kahas, which launched in their third iteration at the end of 2024, they've got some surprisingly technical details.

For treacherous conditions, the brand has eschewed the Vibram outsoles favored by Hoka and used its proprietary Surface Ctrl rubber outsole finished with impressively deep 5 mm lugs to bite into slippery trails. There's also a Skycore rock guard inserted into the midsole to protect your feet from rocky trails and a ballistic-rubber toe cap to reinforce the uppers and keep your toes safe.

For comfort, it looks like there's a generous amount of foam underfoot plus a reinforced heel cup with a comfort-padded collar and tongue designed to lock in your foot to cut down on rubbing and enhance stability. The combination of ghillie-lace loops and three metal eyelets help you to find the perfect fit before you set off.

If you're looking for something lighter for summer trails, the Offtrail Hike also comes in a sneaker style (Image credit: The North Face)

The average weight is just 500 g (that's 17.6 oz) per boot, which is cheaper than a lot of the hiking boots we've tested including the ever-popular Merrell Moab 3 Mid GTX.

If you're looking for something lighter for summer trails, the Offtrail Hike also comes in a sneaker style which is only approximately 429 per shoe. Both styles sport a Gore-Tex membrane to help keep your feet dry and protected on damp days and when traversing flooded trails.

Ready to upgrade? The Offtrail Hike LT Mid GTX boots are available now from The North Face in both men's and women's sizing for $200 / £160, which is about $40 cheaper than the Hoka Kaha 3s.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The North Face Offtrail Hike LT GTX shoes are available in men's and women's sizing for $185 / £150.