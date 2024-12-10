Hoka unveils "pinnacle plushness" in the new Kaha 3 GTX hiking boot, built for the long-haul and more sustainable than ever
Hoka says the updated Kaha is "cushier and more durable" than ever
The long wait for the overhaul of Hoka's most popular hiking boot is almost over, as the brand unveils details of the Kaha 3 GTX.
Though it's not available for sale yet, the sleeker-looking Kaha 3 landed for pre-order on Hoka's website yesterday. Billed as a longhaul hiker, Hoka says the third edition of this boot is even plusher and more durable than ever – and it's got some great eco creds to boot.
The Kaha 3 has been fitted with a cushy sockliner crafted from PU and bio-based Susterra to help keep foot fatigue at bay on long treks. The midsole is made with 30% sugarcane EVA foam that Hoka says makes your stride even bouncier than the Kaha 2.
For added protection, the Kaha 3 is the brand's first mid-cut hiker to feature Gore-Tex Invisible Fit – that's a 71% recycled waterproof membrane that's bonded directly into the upper. This technique improves protection and prevents debris from finding its way in between the membrane and upper, which over time degrades the shoe.
There's also a toe cap to protect your feet from rocks and roots and what Hoka describes as an "Achilles-friendly heel collar" to help reduce pressure on the back of your foot. Just like its predecessor, a trustworthy Vibram Megagrip outsole is there to catch you on slick, steep and crumbly trails, enhanced with 4 mm lugs.
The Hoka Kaha 3 is available for pre-order now for $240 and it looks like it's going fast. It will be available in both men's and women's sizing in black, sea moss/oat milk, asteroid/yuzu and raw linen/oat milk colorways.
Of course, all this means that the boot's predecessor can be found at a deep discount. Right now, you can grab yourself a pair of the Hoka Kaha 2 GTX for just $167.99 at Hoka. That's a rare savings of over $70 off this comfortable boot.
