"National Parks are not playgrounds" – caution urged after toddler makes a break for it during volcanic eruption

Officials implore visitors to observe all closures and stick to the trails

The National Park Service has issued a call for caution among those viewing the erupting Kīlauea volcano, describing a dramatic scene that unfolded in a closed area on Christmas Day.

According to a news release from the NPS, families had gathered beyond the Kīlauea Overlook in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park at sunset to watch the eruption, which began on December 23, when a toddler wandered off and sprinted towards the edge of a 400-foot cliff.

"His mother, screaming, managed to grab him in the nick of time just a foot or so away from a fatal fall. Disaster was averted, and the shaken family departed. A Christmas to remember?" writes the NPS.

Park officials implore visitors to observe all closures, stay on the trail and keep children close, especially along Crater Rim Trail, which traverses the edge of the Kilauea summit caldera and exposes visitors to steep drops and unstable terrain.

“Your safety is our utmost concern, but we rely on everyone to recreate responsibility. National Parks showcase nature’s splendor but they are not playgrounds," says Park Superintendent Rhonda Loh.

According to the USGS, lava flows continue to cover the western portion of the crater floor and high levels of volcanic gas are the primary hazard of concern.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park urges visitors to check conditions and air quality before volcano viewing. Its volcano viewing safety tips involve bringing warm hiking layers for cold nights, wearing sturdy hiking boots or shoes, and carrying a first aid kit, flashlight and extra water.