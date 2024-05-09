Right now, you can get 20% off a full-price item at Backcountry – here's how

Right now, Backcountry is offering shoppers 20% off almost any full-price item. It's the perfect opportunity to refresh your camping and hiking gear ready for the summer season, and it's easy to claim.

The deal is available to members of the Expedition Perks loyalty program. If you've already signed up, just log into your account at Backcountry.com and you should see your deal applied automatically when you add a valid item to your shopping cart. If you're not yet a member, just create an account and you'll get access to this offer, plus rewards and other deals.

The offer is also available in Backcountry retail stores.

The deal doesn't apply to items in Backcountry's sale, but pretty much everything else is included (see all valid full-price items). If you're making a big purchase like a tent or hiking boots, that 20% could be a huge saving.

The deal ends on May 15 at 11:59pm MST, and doesn't apply to gift cards, shipping, packaging, taxes, or other special-order handling charges.