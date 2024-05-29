Get $200 off this slick titanium Garmin watch at Amazon today

Right now, you can grab the Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar for a special deal price of just $599.99 – a huge discount of $200 that brings this super tough, powerful sports watch back down to the same price it was on Black Friday.

The Garmin Fenix 7 currently holds a top spot in our roundup of the best running watches, and for good reason. It's packed with tools to help you take your running to the next level, including daily workout suggestions, training plans, detailed running analysis to help you understand your form, and recovery coaching to help you balance work and rest. However, it won't overwhelm or confuse you, and everything is clearly presented and easy to use. GPS accuracy is excellent, and because this is the solar edition, battery life is exceptional.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin Fenix 7 Solar Sapphire where you are. You might also be interested in our guide to the best cheap GPS watches, which includes lots of suggestions from big brands like Garmin that won't break the bank.

Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar: $799.99 $599.9 at Amazon

Save $200 Garmin's flagship sports watch has just received a huge price cut at Amazon. This edition has solar charging for extended battery life, and an extra tough sapphire crystal lens and titanium bezel to resist scratches.

The Fenix 7 Solar Sapphire can last up to 22 days between charges with sufficient exposure to sunlight, and run for up to 73 hours in GPS mode, making it ideal for long-distance and multi-day events, and giving you freedom to explore.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best offers on the Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar where you are:

