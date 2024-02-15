Watch as 6 hikers in hoodies airlifted off Mount Baldy just days after woman's body recovered from same spot

Six hikers have been airlifted from near the summit of Mount Baldy just days after a missing hiker's body was recovered from the same mountain.

Video from the LA Sheriff's Department posted to X, which you can watch below, shows the group of hikers walking single file across the snow towards a helicopter, each with a hand on the shoulder of the hiker in front. The post says the hikers were "stuck" in the snow on Bear Canyon Trail and unable to continue.

Mount Baldy was buried in snow last week as the result of two atmospheric river which brought catastrophic flooding to LA and San Francisco, and a winter storm further inland. A 22-year-old hiker from El Monte, Lisei Huang, disappeared on the mountain during that storm, her body recovered over the weekend.

The video shows sunny skies but lots of snow remaining at 9,000 feet where the hikers were rescued, and some of the hikers appear to be dressed in cotton hoodies and be hiking with bare hands, rather than wearing hiking layers such as a waterproof shell to block the wind and insulate at high altitude.

Mt Baldy area, 6 hikers stuck at 9000 feet in the snow on Bear Canyon Trail and unable to continue. Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Air Rescue 5 responds with LASD SEB Tactical Medics to conduct the rescue. Hikers airlifted to safety.

What makes Mount Baldy so dangerous?

Mount Baldy, which is officially known as Mount San Antonio, is a prominent peak on the border of Los Angeles and San Bernardino in California. As the highest point in the San Gabriel Mountains, it is a popular challenge for adventurous hikers and trail runners. Though in summer conditions, Mount Baldy is not a technical hike, it is a very strenuous one. However, winter conditions can turn it into a difficult mountaineering prospect, requiring the use of an ice axe and crampons.

Last year, actor Julian Sands, a keen mountaineer, disappeared during a winter storm on the mountain. His remains were not discovered until June, 2023. Learn more in our article on what makes Mount Baldy so dangerous.