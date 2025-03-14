Add a splash of color to your camping trips with Yeti's latest shade - inspired by the sparkling waters of Australia's coastline

By published

Yeti account holders can get their hands on the new Ultramarine Violet colorway right now - here's how to sign up

Yeti ultramarine
Hit the beach with Yeti's new Ultramarine Violet colorway (Image credit: Yeti)

Yeti lovers can now take to the wilderness with a new colorway after the drinkware experts launched the latest shade in their spring/summer range.

From today (March 14), Yeti account holders can purchase their favorite Yeti mugs, tumblers, and more in vibrant Ultramarine Violet. Runners, campers and hikers who aren't Yeti members can gulp the latest colorway when it releases to the general public on March 18.

Yeti Rambler drinkware

Yeti Rambler drinkware in Ultramarine Violet (Image credit: Yeti)

The Yeti Ultramarine Violet colorway was inspired by the dazzling waters around the Australian coast. It can be found across Yeti's range of coolers, bags, and drinkware, all available on the Yeti website.

How you can get early access to new Yeti colorways

Can't wait until March 18? Sign up to become a Yeti account holder and get your ultramarine gear today.

Signing up is free, although it will require you to provide personal details.

To do so, go to the Yeti website, click the 'sign up' button in the top right hand corner, and enter your information. You can then order Ultramarine Violet kit and take advantage of other exclusive deals.

Yeti backpack

Yeti Crossroads backpack in Ultramarine Violet (Image credit: Yeti)

Yeti began in 2006 when brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders set out to make a cooler suitable and sturdy enough for outdoor enthusiasts like them.

They soon expanded to drinkware and earned a cult following in the camping world.

Yeti Roadie Cooler

Yeti Roadie Cooler (Image credit: Yeti)

If you're hunting a bargain, you can make huge savings on the Yeti Rescues website, which refurbishes and resells old Yeti products for far less than their new counterparts.

CATEGORIES
Will Symons
Will Symons
Staff Writer

Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.

