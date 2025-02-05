Adidas winterizes the podium-grabbing Agravic trail shoes to let you “focus on the thrill of speed and exploration” in all conditions
There’s still plenty of winter weather ahead of us to give the newest Agravics a run for their money
The Agravic line from Adidas has earned its rightful place on the trail running podiums in recent years – perhaps most notably on the feet of David Roche as he demolished the longstanding Leadville 100 record in 2024 – and now the brand is making sure the shoe is ready for all conditions.
Yesterday the brand unveiled the latest addition to its speed-focused trail running range: the Agravic Gore-Tex. Like the Agravic Speed and Agravic 3, these shoes feature the all-day comfort of a Lightstrike foam midsole, but the addition of a Gore-Tex advanced Invisible Fit technology means more ambitious runners can keep moving through rain, snow and river crossings with a responsive ride.
“With the winterized edition of the Agravic, we wanted to create a shoe that enables trail runners to enjoy the feeling of running fast on trails, no matter the weather” said Carla Murphy, SVP/Global General Manager, of Adidas Terrex.
“Every detail is crafted to let runners focus on the thrill of speed and exploration, no matter the conditions.”
The key to Invisible Fit technology is the waterproof membrane is laminated to the upper material, which the brand says creates a natural fit and feel, clearly very important for long days on the trail. If you encounter wet weather or flooded trails, the membrane keeps water out and also blocks wind for cold runs. There’s also a sock-like collar as seen on technical shoes like the Hoka Tecton X 3 that helps keep your feet dry prevents debris from finding its way in and hampering your run.
Of course, wet weather usually means slick conditions under foot and these shoes are all about reliable grip, sporting a full coverage Continental rubber outsole – the very same ones as the awesome Agravic Speed Ultra – reinforced with both 4 mm and 5 mm lugs to bite into muddy and even snowy trails.
Ultra runner Petter Engdahl says the Agravic Gore-Tex is his “go-to shoe” for training in the mountains of Norway: “It provides the grip and protection I need to keep pushing, regardless of the terrain."
The Adidas Agravic Gore-Tex is available now in men’s sizing in Black and Olive and women’s sizing in Black and Silver Green for $160 at Adidas.
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.