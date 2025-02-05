Adidas winterizes the podium-grabbing Agravic trail shoes to let you “focus on the thrill of speed and exploration” in all conditions

There’s still plenty of winter weather ahead of us to give the new Agravic a run for their money

The Agravic line from Adidas has earned its rightful place on the trail running podiums in recent years – perhaps most notably on the feet of David Roche as he demolished the longstanding Leadville 100 record in 2024 – and now the brand is making sure the shoe is ready for all conditions.

Yesterday the brand unveiled the latest addition to its speed-focused trail running range: the Agravic Gore-Tex . Like the Agravic Speed and Agravic 3 , these shoes feature the all-day comfort of a Lightstrike foam midsole, but the addition of a Gore-Tex advanced Invisible Fit technology means more ambitious runners can keep moving through rain, snow and river crossings with a responsive ride.

“With the winterized edition of the Agravic, we wanted to create a shoe that enables trail runners to enjoy the feeling of running fast on trails, no matter the weather” said Carla Murphy, SVP/Global General Manager, of Adidas Terrex.

“Every detail is crafted to let runners focus on the thrill of speed and exploration, no matter the conditions.”

Ultra runner Petter Engdahl says the Agravic Gore-Tex is his “go-to shoe” for training in the mountains of Norway (Image credit: Adidas)

The key to Invisible Fit technology is the waterproof membrane is laminated to the upper material, which the brand says creates a natural fit and feel, clearly very important for long days on the trail. If you encounter wet weather or flooded trails, the membrane keeps water out and also blocks wind for cold runs. There’s also a sock-like collar as seen on technical shoes like the Hoka Tecton X 3 that helps keep your feet dry prevents debris from finding its way in and hampering your run.

Of course, wet weather usually means slick conditions under foot and these shoes are all about reliable grip, sporting a full coverage Continental rubber outsole – the very same ones as the awesome Agravic Speed Ultra – reinforced with both 4 mm and 5 mm lugs to bite into muddy and even snowy trails.

Ultra runner Petter Engdahl says the Agravic Gore-Tex is his “go-to shoe” for training in the mountains of Norway: “It provides the grip and protection I need to keep pushing, regardless of the terrain."



The Adidas Agravic Gore-Tex is available now in men’s sizing in Black and Olive and women’s sizing in Black and Silver Green for $160 at Adidas .