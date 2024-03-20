Get festival-ready with Coleman tents starting at £61.39 in Amazon's spring sale

Your tent is the most important part of your camping setup, and this is the perfect time to buy one. Amazon's Spring Big Deal Days sale is running right now, with huge discounts on dependable Coleman tents for backpacking, festivals, and weekends away.

There are lots of great budget-friendly options to choose from, including the Coleman Darwin 2 for just £61.39, the larger Coleman Darwin 3 Plus for £85.19, and the super light Coleman Bedrock 2 for only £89.49. We've put together a complete list of all the best deals below so you can find the tent that's right for you, at the best price.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Coleman tents near you.

Coleman Darwin 2 Tent: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0BHZB6HDJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> £99.99 £61.39 at Amazon

Save £38.60 A super compact, super affordable tent that'd be a great choice for summer festivals. It includes air flaps for ventilation (important when the temperature creeps up) and is 100% waterproof for those summer downpours.

Coleman Darwin 3 Plus Tent: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0BHZ7QTSG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> £139.99 £85.19 at Amazon

Save £54.80 An excellent choice for couples this festival season (opting for a three-person tent gives you more space for your belongings). The Darwin 3 is fantastic value in Amazon's spring sale, is totally waterproof, simple to pitch, and will withstand windy weather.

Coleman Bedrock 2 Tent: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0BQRKM4SC%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> £109.99 £89.49 at Amazon

Save £20.50 Looking for a cheap backpacking tent? Look no further. The compact Bedrock 2 is a great choice for travelling light, weighing only 2kg and packing down super small.

Coleman Cobra 3 Tent: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0047T69SC%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> £169.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Save £70 There's an impressive 41% off this lightweight, low-profile three-person tent in Amazon's spring sale. Despite its small size, it has two entrances and two porch areas for boots and backpacks.

Coleman Darwin 4 Tent: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0BHZ8M91D%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> £169.99 £103.49 at Amazon

Save £66.50 A four-person tunnel-style tent at an excellent price in Amazon's spring sale. Good for weekends away or festivals, with a streamlined design that'll do well in high winds.

Coleman Coastline 3 Plus Tent: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0030BG9QA%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> £169.99 £144.39 at Amazon

Save £25.60 A practical three-person tunnel-style tent with a huge porch area for storing backpacks and muddy boots. The tunnel design makes it a good choice for pitching in windy locations, and the sewn-in ground sheet will keep you dry.

Coleman The Blackout 3 Tent: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB078PN55S6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> £179.99 £152.49 at Amazon

Save £27.50 Sleeping can be tricky in the summer when the sun rises early, but this three-person tent blocks out almost all light so you can sleep soundly until a sensible time. It also keeps things cool and offers excellent protection from UV rays.

Coleman Octagon 3 Tent: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0812FCVPR%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> £239.99 £156.49 at Amazon

Save £83.50 A novel shape gives this three-person tent a 360-degree view, making it a great option for scenic camping spots. Just roll the blinds and take it all in. The steel poles are colour-coded to make pitching easier.

If you're not in the UK, here are today's best deals on Coleman tents where you are, with prices updated daily.