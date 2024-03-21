These are the only running headphones recognized by England Athletics, and they're going cheap at Amazon

Right now, you can get 20% off Shokz headphones in the Amazon Spring Deal Days event, including the Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headset with its rich bass, and the true wireless Shokz OpenFit, which direct sound waves into your ears without covering them.

Bone conduction headphones leave your ears open, allowing you to hear ambient noises like other runners, cyclists, traffic, and emergency vehicles. That's extremely important in a race where you need to be able to hear ambulances, lead cars, and instructions from marshals, which is why these are the only type of headphones approved for use in all road races under the UK Athletics Rules of Competition.

Shokz is an official partner of England Athletics, and its open-ear headphones are some of the best when it comes to battery life and sound quality. They rarely go on sale, so these are some great deals not to be missed.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Shokz headphones where you are.

Shokz OpenRun Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB09BVXT8TJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> £159.95 £127 at Amazon

Save £32.95 These are the headphones I use every time I run, and they give easily the best sound quality of any bone conduction headphones I've tried. They rarely go on sale, so this is a great discount.

Shokz OpenRun: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB09BW1QVVT%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> £129.95 £103 at Amazon

Save £26.95 Bass isn't quite as rich on the standard Shokz OpenRun, but they still deliver great sound quality and are a more affordable option for runners who enjoy music and podcasts, particularly at this price.

Shokz OpenRun Mini: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB09W4TLYC3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> £129.95 £103 at Amazon

Save £26.95 If you have a small head, the OpenRun Mini will give a more secure and comfortable fit without unwanted bouncing. It's super light, like all Shokz headsets, and you'll barely notice it when it's on.

Shokz OpenFit: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0BYSQDWRT%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> £179 £152 at Amazon

Save £27 The OpenFit are the first true wireless headphones from Shokz. Rather than bone conduction, they use a technology called OpenPitch that directs sound waves into you ears without covering them. During testing I was impressed by just how detailed the sound was, and how little it leaked.

If you're not in the UK, here are today's best deals on Shokz running headphones where you are.