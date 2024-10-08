The cheapest we've ever seen! Apple AirPods Pro Gen 2 have 32% off for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here and right now you can grab Apple AirPods Pro Gen 2 for just $168.99 at Amazon. That's a rarely-seen saving of 32% off the regular price and is the lowest we've ever seen on these brilliant headphones that are one of the best running headphones.

Apple AirPods Pro Gen 2 are in-ear headphones but have a 'Transparency' mode which has a similar function to the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 headphones and actively allows in noise around you, which makes them a safe and ideal choice for running or when you still want to hear your surroundings.

Another interesting health feature on the AirPods is the world’s first hearing health experience – a scientifically validated Hearing Test, which allows users to keep tabs on their hearing health. They are also customizable to a wide range of ear shapes with four pairs of silicone tips included that make them perfect for all-day comfort.

For Prime Day shoppers in the UK, Amazon has dropped an equally good deal with Apple AirPods Pro Gen 2 carrying a superb discount of 22%, taking them down to just £179 from £229.

Apple AirPods Pro Gen 2: $249 $168.99 at Amazon

Save $80 The AirPods Pro 2 is Apple's top-of-the-range in-ear headphones packed with high-end performance features. They are also dust, sweat and water resistant so ideal for all types of adventures. Price check: Walmart $189.99

