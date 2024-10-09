I got lost on a rainy mountain and stayed warm and dry in this "perfect" Arc'teryx waterproof jacket – it's 29% off right now at REI

Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is underway and over at REI, there's another huge sale happening on usually-pricey Arc'teryx gear. Right now, you can pick up the awesome Arc'teryx Beta LT Women's Jacket for just $315.83 at REI. That's a giant savings of 29% off the regular asking price for this waterproof jacket, which I've been adventuring in for two years.

Last year, when I was heading up a Scottish Munro on a rainy day, my bus driver forgot to stop at my stop and I ended up tackling the mountain from the other side, where there was no trail.

I had a map and compass, and using my navigation skills and a fair amount of bushwhacking, I made it to the top and found the trail down. It was actually a lot of fun, but it wouldn't have been if I weren't prepared for the conditions with this jacket, which did a phenomenal job of keeping me warm and dry.

This lightweight, three-layer jacket can protect you against a variety of conditions in various activities, thanks to details like pit zips to dump heat and a helmet-compatible hood for winter sports. REI customers give it 4.5 stars for performance with one calling it "the perfect jacket".

This deal applies to women's sizing in all colorways, but you'll have to act fast as sizes are selling out.

Arc'teryx Beta LT Women's Jacket: $450 $315.83 at REI

Save $135 Simplified in design without sacrificing weather protection and performance, the women's Arc'teryx Beta LT jacket keeps things light, dry and comfortable in a breathable 3-layer GORE-TEX shell.

