Asics unveils new speedy shoe for the trail – but “it might not be for everyone”, says brand ambassador

These running shoes from Asics are designed to give you speed and comfort on the trails

With a nod to its Japanese roots (it was founded in 1949 in the city Kobe), Asics has launched a new running shoe for the trail. And it's not too modest to use branding inspired by Japan’s highest summit, the iconic Mount Fuji.

In fact, Asics has gone full-throttle with its Japanese-themed branding – from a mountain logo to calligraphy-inspired markings and its ‘cool matcha' color.

But while the visual design may have its roots in the far East, the creation was spearheaded by a European.

Asics Spanish athlete Andreu Simon sparked the initial idea for the shoe. Since joining the Asics family in 2020, he's enjoyed sharing his ideas with the development team.

The MetaFuji Trail shoe gives cushioning and breathability with durability (Image credit: Asics)

Asics spokesperson Magdalena Gassebner explains how Simon has always liked to get experimental with his gear.

“Ever since joining the ASICS Trail team, Andreu has demonstrated his innovative thinking when it comes to improving products. From removing bits and pieces of trail vests to make them even lighter, to tailoring his own super shoe ‘prototypes’ by attaching an Asics trail outsole to a Metaspeed shoe – he has never been short of new ideas.”

Super fast, super light and super comfortable

While Simon admits ‘the trail shoes might not be for everyone’, he’s chuffed with the finished result, and reckons he’s not seen any cracks in his pair, even after pounding them hard for 300-400km. He says they give great comfort on different terrains, whether that be easy running areas or technical trails.

The MetaFuji Trail shoes have got a grippy outsole with 4.5mm lug for excellent stability. The midsole offers maximal cushioning – 1.5-1.75" / 4-4.5cm – for true comfort off-road and quicker recovery time.

The full-length carbon plate positioned between two layers of foam to stabilize it promises to propel you forward without compromising your control on the downhill.

The lightweight mesh upper is breathable yet durable and gives proper lockdown on the trails.

The Asics MetaFuji Trail shoes are available from select retailers now, and on wider sale from the end of August.