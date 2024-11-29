At a massive 45% off, these technical Arc'teryx hiking boots are practically begging you to buy them this Black Friday
It's Black Friday, and the Arc'teryx women's Acrux TR GTX Hiking Boots are nearly half off
Black Friday is here and right now, you can pick up the Arc'teryx women's Acrux TR GTX Hiking Boots for just $138.12. That's an enormous savings of 45% off these lightweight, technical trekking boots that hikers love for their comfort on long hikes.
Featuring an aggressive Vibram Megagrip rubber outsole and large 4 mm lugs, these boots are designed to keep you on your feet in treacherous terrain. When you come up against the tough stufff they're made to last, featuring a SuperFabric upper for abrasion resistance and a rock-hard moulded rubber toe cap for protection.
This deal applies to the Black/Silk colorway and we suggest you act quickly to ensure you get the perfect fit. If these aren't quite right, don't forget we're keeping you up-to-date on all the best Arc'tery Black Friday deals right now.
Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on some of our favorite Arc'teryx Acrux TR GTX Hiking Boots near you.
Arc'teryx Women's Acrux TR GTX Hiking Boots: $250 $138.12 at Arc'teryx
Save $112 Light, exceptionally durable Gore-Tex boot for multi-day treks with a full pack. Supportive, comfortable, and noticeably lightweight, this is a technical trekking boot for multi-day routes in challenging terrain.
In a world full of hiking boots, the Acrux TR GTX stand out with their unique lacing pattern, which delivers a secure, lockdown fit on long hikes in the backcountry.
Not in the US? Here are today's best deals on Arc'teryx Acrux TR GTX Hiking Boots where you are.
