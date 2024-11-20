"Avoid the temptation to cross landslides" – Lost Coast Trail hikers derailed by mud and debris as bomb cyclone arrives in northwest

Hikers planning to walk California's Lost Coast Trail are being urged to postpone their plans after multiple active landslides in the area, as one of the strongest storms in the northwest US in decades arrives. The news comes just six weeks after we reported on Appalachian Trail thru-hikers being forced to suspend their efforts due to severe damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued a press release on November 15 warning hikers to be vigilant near three active landslide areas north of the Black Sands Beach Trailhead in Shelter Cove, and to consider changing their plans.

“In some areas the slides can block narrow stretches of beach,” says BLM Arcata Field Manager Collin Ewing.

“Hikers should consider whether to proceed with their trip. If proceeding, they should assess conditions in slide areas and avoid the temptation to cross the landslides.”

A mix of mud, rock and woody debris has reportedly been falling onto the trail between Sea Lion Gulch and Randall Creek, and between Shipman Creek and Gitchell Creek, and as a result, stretches of trail can be impassable. The largest of these slides is found about a half-mile north of the popular Black Sands Beach trailhead and spans the entire beach.

Earlier this year, we reported on onlookers running for safety as a seafront trail collapsed in Humboldt County (Image credit: Double B-UAV Drone Innovations / Instagram)

Landslide safety

Earlier this year, we reported on onlookers running for safety as a seafront trail collapsed in Humboldt County. Landslides occur in all 50 states, but primarily in mountainous regions such as California, Colorado, Oregon, Washington and other western states, as well as hilly regions of the east coast such as the Appalachian mountains. They pose a serious threat to hikers and the best advice is to avoid them altogether and stay away from mountainsides and coastal areas during and after heavy rainfall.

Landslides are most active during and after rainstorms. As of last night, a bomb cyclone bringing powerful storm conditions and intense rainfall descended on the northwest from San Francisco to Portland, which may make conditions even worse.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The rugged 25-mile Lost Coast Trail is one of the few coastal hiking trails in the US and takes hikers along the boundary between the King Range Wilderness and the Pacific Ocean.

The BLM warns all hikers to contact the King Range Visitor Center for information on trail conditions, tides and creek levels before heading out. Read our article on how to read a tide chart before attempting any coastal walk, and always check the forecast using a reliable weather app.