Backcountry camping and hiking just got easier, thanks to Garmin's latest Outdoor Maps+ update
What's new in the mapping device – and will it make a difference to your hike, trail run or camping experience?
Garmin has launched an update to its Outdoor Maps+ solution with a range of new and enhanced features. While the focus of the mapping content is on US users of the brand’s GPS sports watches and hand-held gadgets, there are some extras for people in Europe.
So what is being added to the Outdoor Maps+ functionality, and will it make you purchase the mapping for use with Garmin smart watches, such as the Garmin Fenix 8?
Garmin Outdoor Maps+ update in America
For Americans, there is a list of new features and some of the more interesting include heritage points, such as castles and lighthouses; US points of interest, like waterfalls, mountains and outdoor recreational activities; campgrounds in the US and Canada; plus United States Forest Service locations for camping, hiking, picnicking, outdoor learning, nature viewing
Other additions are LTE Voice Coverage for enhanced mobile communication, plus building locations for better route planning across the whole of the US, as well as Canada, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.
Europe: Garmin Outdoor Maps+ update
In Europe, the Outdoor Maps+ content also offers access to worldwide coverage of Heritage Points, plus more detailed topographic 'raster' maps – with information such as trailheads and trails, camping areas, points of interest and water sources – and greater relief shading so that hikers and runners can see elevation and terrain in more detail.
What's it cost? Garmin Outdoor Maps+
You need to pay for Outdoor Maps+ as an annual download of $49.99 (US) / £49.99 (UK), or do an update if you already have the mapping.
It’s important to note that not all Garmin watches have mapping capability. You’ll need a compatible Garmin device.
Fiona Russell is a widely published adventure journalist and blogger, better known as Fiona Outdoors. She is based in Scotland and is an all-round outdoors enthusiast with favorite activities including trail running, mountain walking, mountain biking, road cycling, triathlon and skiing (both downhill and backcountry). Aside from her own adventures, Fiona's biggest aim is to inspire others to enjoy getting outside and exploring, especially through her writing. She is also rarely seen without a running skort! Find out more at Fiona Outdoors.