Runners, rejoice: the Garmin Fenix 8 has finally landed, hailed as "most capable yet" (oh, and the Enduro 3 is here too)

After months of rumors, Garmin finally released the Fenix 8 today, unveiling full details of their rugged premium multisport GPS watch and calling it the "most capable Fenix yet."

The big news is that you can choose between a great-looking, but high-powered AMOLED display or solar charging if you need an extra-long battery life for multi-day adventures.

"If you’re looking for a sophisticated smartwatch that can hold you accountable and help you reach your health and wellness goals, look no further than fēnix 8," says Garmin VP Dan Bartel.

Meanwhile, the Enduro 3 also dropped today, and it's billed as "lighter than ever" and with a longer battery life than the Enduro 2 thanks to a solar charging display.

Read on for everything we know about these two new Garmin watches.

The Fenix 8 and the Enduro 3 are finally here (Image credit: Getty)

Garmin Fenix 8

The big news is the choice between a bright AMOLED (active matrix organic light emitting diode) display, which is available in three sizes – 43mm, 47mm or 51mm – or an always-on 51 mm display with a solar charging lens that provides 50 percent more solar power than its predecessor, the Fenix 7. The AMOLED model reportedly offers up to 29 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, while the solar model delivers up to 48 days.

For those of you venturing into the backcountry, the Fenix 8 boasts two-way text messaging with friends and family using the Garmin Messenger app plus terrain contours on TopoActive maps. If frontcountry is more your jam, you'll also have access to preloaded maps for thousands of golf courses and ski resorts around the world.

The built-in LED flashlight comes in a variety of settings including a red light function to help with night vision and strobe mode for emergencies.

If you love aquatic adventures, there's a 40-meter dive-rated case plus leakproof metal buttons and support for scuba and apnea dive activities. For any adventure, this watch is built to withstand a beating and has been tested to U.S. military standards for thermal, shock and water resistance.

The Garmin Fenix 8 is available now in the US for $1,199.99 and in the UK for £1,039.99.

The long-awaited Enduro 3 weighs just 63 grams (Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin Enduro 3

Intended for the longest races (Jake Catterall ran the Alps for 35 days with its predecessor), the long-awaited Enduro 3 weighs just 63 grams and features up to 320 hours in GPS mode with solar charging.

It may be light on the scale, but this watch is tough enough to hold up against the most rugged of adventures with a 51mm titanium bezel and scratch-resistant sapphire lens.

On the trail, use enhanced navigation to set a target destination for and receive dynamic round-trip routing that continually adjusts the route to help you stay on schedule. Navigate with the NextFork Map Guide and see the distance to the next intersection, or follow turn-by-turn directions. During a race, the up ahead feature gives you information on selected POI checkpoints, like aid stations.

If you end up on the trail after dark, the flashlight function has also been updated with a red light function, which uses less power, and a strobe mode to help you make yourself searchable.

For training, you can take advantage of VO2 max insights and grade-adjusted pace and cross-train with targeted, 4 - 6-week strength training plans.

The Garmin Enduro 3 is available now for $899.99 in the US and £769.99 in the UK.