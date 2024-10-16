"THE most comfortable backpacking pad I've ever owned" – plush Big Agnes sleeping pad perfect for side sleepers down to $107 at REI
The Big Agnes Boundary Deluxe Insulated sleeping pad makes sleeping in at the campsite possible
Right now, you can pick up the ultra-plush Big Agnes Boundary Insulated Sleeping Pad for as little as $107.93 at REI. That's a generous discount of 40% off the regular asking price for this highly-rated sleeping pad, which side sleepers love.
"THE most comfortable backpacking pad I've ever owned," says one happy customer, who reports they can sleep on their side without touching the ground thanks to 3.5 inches of foam and a quilted, stretchy top.
The Steamboat Springs, CO company built this pad for backcountry adventures, with PrimaLoft Silver Insulation that works with a heat-reflective barrier to trap body heat and reflect it back, so you stay comfortable as the temperatures drop overnight.
The quilted top and a provides a soft-touch, cushioned pillowy sleeping surface and an antimicrobial treatment inside the pad prevents microorganism growth so your pad doesn't get stinky on long adventures.
This sleeping pad is top-rated among customers, with campers giving it an average rating of 4.2 stars. This deal applies to the Blue colorway in regular and long sizes, while you can pick up the wide size for $149.93 if you want a little extra sleeping surface.
Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Big Agnes sleeping pads where you are.
Big Agnes Boundary Delux Insulated Sleeping Pad: $179.95 $107.92 at REI
Save $72 With a comfortable and quiet quilted, 2-way stretch top that provides a cushioned sleeping surface, the Big Agnes Boundary Deluxe Insulated sleeping pad makes sleeping in at the campsite possible.
If you're not in the US, here are today's best offers on Big Agnes sleeping pads near you:
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.