"THE most comfortable backpacking pad I've ever owned" – plush Big Agnes sleeping pad perfect for side sleepers down to $107 at REI

The Big Agnes Boundary Deluxe Insulated sleeping pad makes sleeping in at the campsite possible

Right now, you can pick up the ultra-plush Big Agnes Boundary Insulated Sleeping Pad for as little as $107.93 at REI. That's a generous discount of 40% off the regular asking price for this highly-rated sleeping pad, which side sleepers love.

"THE most comfortable backpacking pad I've ever owned," says one happy customer, who reports they can sleep on their side without touching the ground thanks to 3.5 inches of foam and a quilted, stretchy top.

The Steamboat Springs, CO company built this pad for backcountry adventures, with PrimaLoft Silver Insulation that works with a heat-reflective barrier to trap body heat and reflect it back, so you stay comfortable as the temperatures drop overnight.

The quilted top and a provides a soft-touch, cushioned pillowy sleeping surface and an antimicrobial treatment inside the pad prevents microorganism growth so your pad doesn't get stinky on long adventures.

This sleeping pad is top-rated among customers, with campers giving it an average rating of 4.2 stars. This deal applies to the Blue colorway in regular and long sizes, while you can pick up the wide size for $149.93 if you want a little extra sleeping surface.

