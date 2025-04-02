Big Bend National Park could be about to get bigger, as lawmakers consider expansion proposal
Plans are afoot to expand the 1,252 square mile park to protect ecosystems in the Terlingua Creek area
One of America's largest and most popular national parks could be about to get even bigger as lawmakers consider a new expansion proposal.
Big Bend National Park in Southwestern Texas spans more than 800,000 acres of North American wilderness. Legislators want to increase that size by acquiring a further 6,100 acres along its western boundary.
They're currently considering the 'Big Bend National Park Boundary Adjustment Act,' which would allow the National Park Service to purchase the land next to Big Bend's Terlingua Creek via donation or exchange.
The scenic Terlingua Creek is a tributary of the Rio Grande River. It's surrounded by stunning hiking trails and an array of native wildlife. Advocates claim an expansion of the Terlingua area would help to protect its ecosystem.
"This unique riparian landscape hosts portions of Terlingua Creek, ruins of heritage homesteads, fossil beds, and an abundance of nesting birds," Loren Riemer, executive director of the Big Bend Conservancy, told Chron.
"This bill will help grow the park through the generosity of private donors who have stepped up to conserve this incredible resource."
Efforts to pass the bill will continue in the coming months.
Big Bend is one of the most popular parks in the United States. Each year, more than 500,000 people visit to hike, run, camp, and climb in the rugged Texas wilderness.
The proposed expansion comes at a time of uncertainty for the park.
President Trump's workforce cuts have put a squeeze on day-to-day operations, while about 500 US soldiers will be stationed at Big Bend in the coming months to help curb illegal border crossings.
Some 118 miles (190km) of America's southern border falls in the park, although there are relatively few crossings in comparison to other areas, according to government data.
Opponents have described the military presence as a 'manufactured crisis'.
