Black Friday is over, but you can still get $380 off the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar

Black Friday is now a fading memory, but the deals aren't over yet. Right now you can pick up the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar for $520.44 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a saving of 42% off the list price, and the cheapest we've ever seen this powerful, feature-packed GPS sports watch.

We've seen some excellent deals on the Fenix 6 line since the launch of the Fenix 7 earlier this year, and this is one of the best. The Fenix 6X Pro Solar is an excellent watch for adventure sports, hiking, and trail running thanks to its tough build (tested to US military standards with a titanium bezel), advanced mapping and navigation features, training tools, and superb battery life (up to 24 days in smartwatch mode, or 66 hours in standard GPS mode with solar charging).

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best deals on the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar where you are.

Save $379.55 This is easily the cheapest we've ever seen this powerful GPS multi-sports watch, which is ideal for hiking, camping, and adventure sports. Recent firmware updates have brought it in line with new models, so you're not missing out on much (other than a touchscreen) by opting for this slightly older model.

The Fenix 6X Pro Solar is particularly well suited to long distance runners, with features including training status (which lets you know whether you're training effectively to improve your fitness), recovery guidance, round-trip course creation, estimated race finish times, and a virtual partner to train against.

Although it's not the latest model, Garmin supports its sports watches for many years after launch, and recent firmware updates for the Fenix 6 series have added features like daily workout suggestions that made their debut on much newer devices. The only thing you're really missing is a touchscreen, which is something of a moot point when you'll mostly be operating the watch with its physical buttons.

If you're not in the US, here are the best deals on the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar where you are. Not the watch for you? Take a look at our guide to the best Garmin watches to help you pick one that suits you better, with full reviews of all the latest models.

